The 2024 edition of the Shamrock Series will take place on Nov. 23, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium. The game will mark the centennial of the two schools’ meeting in a game that established the lasting legacy of the Four Horsemen. Grantland Rice’s iconic depiction of that quartet will likely be a prominent feature of the game’s buildup. Notre Dame will be wearing special jerseys honoring the “blue-gray sky” that were unveiled earlier this week.

For Army, Jeff Monken is starting his 11th season as head coach and holds a 70-55 record during that span. Last season’s Black Knights finished with a 6-6 mark, achieving that mark with victories in their final four games and will begin their first season in the American Athletic Conference. An effort by Moncken last year to offer more offensive balance struggled to take hold and led to a return to the previous run-heavy approach.

Army Offense: Returning to Something Familiar

Quarterback Bryson Daily is back for another season after leading the Black Knights in rushing last year with 901 yards, reaching the end zone seven times. With one year of experience under his belt, he can be a problem to control as the Army running game chews up the clock. There’s also Eric Ford on the outside.

If Daily isn’t toting the ball, then it’s likely to be carried by either sophomore Kanye Udoh or senior Tyrell Robinson. Udoh burst on the scene last year to gain 524 yards, picking up 5.3 yards per carry while Robinson brings his veteran experience to the backfield. The duo of Hayden Reed and Miles Stewart will help offer Udoh and Robinson the occasional respite.

With the Black Knights again focusing on their running game, the receiving corps is again more likely to throw blocks than catch passes. When such an occasion occurs, wide receivers Casey Reynolds and Liam Fortner will be the most likely options, with Reynolds finishing second on the team with 16 catches last year. David Crossan will be at tight end to focus on opening holes for the runners.

The main group that will be tasked with providing Army runners with enough room to run is the team’s offensive line. Center Brady Small is the leader of this reshaped group, though he does have another left guard Lucas Scott right next to him. Will Jeffcoat will be at the other guard spot, with Jordyn Law and David Hoyt handling the tackle berths. Hoyt could be challenged by 325-pound Matthew Adoghe.

Army Defense: More Heat Would Be Welcome

Stopping the run is integral to any success enjoyed by the Black Knights and was a problem in 2023. In addition, the inability to get any pressure on opposing quarterbacks hurt Army. The line welcomes back Kyle Lewis on the nose and he’s expected to be joined by ends Trey Sofia and Jack Latore. Lewis had one sack last year, while Latore was part of three and also recovered a pair of fumbles.

Middle Linebacker Kalib Fortner finished second on the team with 68 tackles and will get plenty of action again this season. Last year, he recovered and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Eric Ford will flank him on the outside, while Brett Gerena deals with weakside duties. Gerena has been especially dynamic on special teams with a pair of scores off blocked punts.

In the secondary, the vulnerable area could be at the corners, with expected starters Damon Washington and Donavon Platt both having limited experience. A major key to how this department does is how well strong safety Max DiDomenico, free safety Aaron Bibbins and nickel back Casey Larkin can hold up.

Army Special Teams: Filling a Hole

Either Anderson Britton or Charlie Barnett will have the tough task of replacing departed kicker Quinn Maretzki, who missed just two of his 14 field goals and was spotless on extra points in 2023. Cooper Allen is back for more punting duties, while Robinson should be potentially dangerous on kickoffs and punts.

The Last Time Notre Dame Played Army

One reason why this one-time highly anticipated matchup has fallen by the wayside is the decline of the Army program. Notre Dame has captured the last 15 contests with the Black Knights’ last victory coming in 1958. Most recently, the two teams met in 2016, with the Irish easily winning a 44-6 rout. The tone was immediately set when the Irish’s C. J. Sanders returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. By halftime, Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer had thrown three touchdown passes, including two to Durham Smythe and the Irish led 38-6.