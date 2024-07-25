After a challenging road matchup to open the 2024 Notre Dame football season, the Fighting Irish’s home opener on Sept. 7 pits them against the first of two MAC opponents. That first foe will be the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are coming off a 7-6 campaign and also begin their season the week before this contest.

Thomas Hammock is ready to begin his sixth season as head coach at Northern Illinois, having compiled a 24-33 record during that span. Besides last year, Hammock’s 2021 team also finished above .500 with a 9-3 mark. In both instances, the Huskies competed in a bowl game, though the average fan might be hard-pressed to determine where the Cure Bowl and Camellia Bowl are played.

Northern Illinois Offense: Hoping to Avoid a Brown-Out

With the departure of Rocky Lombardi and his 2,274 yards passing last season, Northern Illinois needs to find his replacement. Ethan Hampton served as Lombardi’s backup last year but he threw the ball just 33 times and had as many interceptions as touchdown passes. Hampton will be challenged by Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Jalen Macon, who brings some athleticism and a six-foot-five frame as well as two seasons of experience. Also in the mix will be walk-on Josh Holst.

The true strength of the Huskies’ offense is Antario Brown, who gained nearly 1,300 yards last year and also scored 10 touchdowns. He’ll be getting the bulk of rushing carries, which means that stopping him should sharply reduce any fears of an upset bid. When Brown does come off for a breather, Gavin Williams will tote the ball in the backfield.

Whichever signal-caller emerges for Northern Illinois will likely target Trayvon Williams, who led the Huskies last year with 51 catches for 531 yards. The most likely options at the other wideout spots include Kyle Thomas and Kenji Lewis, the latter coming along with Macon from Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Tight end Grayson Barnes reached the end zone five times in 2023 and hopes to build on that number.

Up front, Northern Illinois’ offensive line suffered a blow through the transfer portal when Pete Nygra left for Louisville. Logan Zschernitz is expected to take over there, where’ll likely be flanked by John Champe and J.J Lippe at guard. The tackle tandem of Evan Buss and Evan Malcore round out this unit that needs to open holes for Brown, among other duties.

Northern Illinois Defense: Pressuring the Quarterback a Necessity

The Huskies were solid on defense last season but they might have been strong if this unit had gotten to the quarterback more often. Collecting just 23 sacks sets the bar low for improvement, though the line does have plenty of experience. The top two players to watch will be Roy Williams and Raishein Thomas at end. Tackles Demond Taylor and Devonte O’Malley look to slow down opposing running games in the middle.

Northern Illinois’s two-linebacker set figures to have returnee Jaden Dolphin on the weakside after he made 61 stops and broke up three passes during 2023. In the middle, transfer Christian Fuhrman will get an early baptism in major college football after spending last season at Southeast Missouri State. The hybrid Husky position brings back Jashon Prophete, who had 33 tackles and eight pass breakups while floating between the linebackers and secondary.

A major part of the Huskies’ defensive backfield will be cornerback Javaughn Byrd, who had three picks last year to go along with five breakups and 32 tackles. His partner at corner will be Amariyun Knighten, while the safety spots will be handled by Jordan Hansen and Nate Valcarcel. Last year, Valcarcel tied Byrd with a trio of interceptions and ran back a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown.

Northern Illinois Special Teams: Challenges That Need Answers

Kanon Woodill missed on three of his first 14 field goals last year, then struggled down the stretch with three more misses. The hope is that not only his accuracy will improve but also his leg strength after connecting on just two of his five attempts beyond 40 yards. Punter Tom Foley does possess a strong leg after averaging 40.6 yards per punt. On kickoff returns, Rudolph is back after averaging 20 yards on his 11 returns. Dane Pardridge will again primarily handle punt returns after returning one for a touchdown last year.

The Last Time Notre Dame Faced Northern Illinois

As noted, his year’s matchup between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois marks the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Before 2010, the Irish had never played a MAC school but with this game against the Huskies, the Irish will be facing their eighth different school from the conference. All of the previous games have been played under the Golden Dome, with Notre Dame taking a spotless 7-0 record into this clash and winning by an average of 26 points. Only the 2021 matchup against Toledo was a cause for tension as the Irish came back in the final two minutes to pick up a 32-29 win.