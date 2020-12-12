The Book of Ian: Looking Back on Ian Book’s Notre Dame Career

Ian Book became the winningest quarterback in the history of Notre Dame football last weekend with Notre Dame’s 45-21 victory over Syracuse on Senior Day. Book’s journey from under-recruited backup plan quarterback to having the Irish on the verge of another trip to the College Football Playoffs has been remarkable. The team at WatchND put together this great look back on the career of Book from his first start against North Carolina in 2017 for an injured Brandon Wimbush to last weekend’s history-making win.