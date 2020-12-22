Watch JOK, Notre Dame React to Irish LB Winning Butkus Award

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the third Notre Dame football player to win the Butkus Award in nine years on Monday, following in the footsteps of Manti Te’o (2012) and Jaylon Smith (2015). The WatchND crew was on hand to film the react of the Irish meeting room when their star linebacker was named this year’s recipient, and the reaction was about as good as you’d expect.

Incoming Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie was named the high school Butkus Award winner as well yesterday. Perhaps another celebration is in store for the Notre Dame meeting room in a few years once Kollie makes his mark at Notre Dame.