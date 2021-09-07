Notre Dame Football Trio Win Weekly Awards After Week 1 Victory

Following Notre Dame’s season-opening victory over Florida State, three different members of the Fighting Irish took home weekly awards for their efforts. Quarterback Jack Coan, All-American safety Kyle Hamilton, and kicker Jonathan Doerer all made some award lists Tuesday.

Kyle Hamilton: Lott Impact Player of the Week

No surprise here. Kyle Hamilton played out of his mind on Sunday night against Florida State including one of the most ridiculous interceptions any Notre Dame player has ever made. And no, I do not think that is hyperbole. Greg and I discussed this on the post-game pod. I can’t think of another play that was as amazing athletically by any Notre Dame defender in my lifetime. There’s a handful of safeties to ever play the game who could have made that interception. Kyle Hamilton is one of them.

Hamilton’s other interception was huge too since it came at the end of the half after the Irish were trailing early. He had a hand, literally, on another interception that Clarence Lewis came down with on an inexplicable decision by Mike Norvell to go for it on 4th down in his own territory in the third quarter in an 11 point game. Thanks again for all of the help Sunday night, Mike.

Kyle Hamilton. Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/GkrHccADoB — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 8, 2021

Jonathan Doerer: Lou Groza Award Star of the Week

Jonathan Doerer hit the first walk-off kick of his career Sunday night to give the Irish the victory in overtime. The 41-yarder was his second field goal on the night. Earlier he connected on a 49-yarder that split the uprights. Doerer also had a spot in my 5 Things I Liked column this week for his heroics. Counting PATs, Doerer was 7 for 7 on his kicks for the night (2 for 2 on FG, 5 for 5 on PATs).

Jack Coan: Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 and Manning Award Star of the Week

Last, but certainly not least, new starting quarterback Jack Coan took home two honors on Tuesday – being named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 and being named the Manning Award Star of the Week. Coan was stellar in his debut for the Irish with a program record, for season openers, of 366 yards – breaking the record held by his OC Tommy Rees. He also threw 4 touchdown passes to 1 interception.

Coan was just what Notre Dame needed Sunday night in what became a hostile environment in Doak Campbell Stadium. On Bobby Bowden night, the home crowd was loud from start to finish. Coan’s experience and composure were needed. He wasn’t perfect by any means, but a lot of the miscues between him and his receivers are things they’ll work out with more time and repetition.