Notre Dame Freshman QB Tyler Buchner Uncorks a Bomb in Practice

Yesterday was just the first day of spring practice for Notre Dame football in 2021, but it already brought us a Tyler Buchner bomb. The true freshman early enrollee uncorked this beauty to Xavier Watts yesterday.

Brian Kelly tempered expectations for Buchner a bit yesterday by focusing on Drew Pyne and Jack Coan when discussing the quarterback competition, but Buchner will have his opportunity to show the coaching staff that he should be in the discussion as well. I also wouldn’t take anything Kelly says too definitively at the moment. He knows the excitement and expectations most Notre Dame have for Buchner, and most likely doesn’t want to add any more pressure on Buchner given he hasn’t played football in over a year.

Aside from it being great seeing Buchner airing it out on day one, it’s great to see rising sophomore Xavier Watts on the receiving end after he didn’t see much action as a true freshman. We got confirmation that Kevin Austin will be out for the spring on Saturday so there are reps to be had for the likes of Watts and classmate Jordan Johnson.

Hopefully this is just the first of many bombs we see from Buchner over the next few years.