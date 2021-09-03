Podcast: Is it Time for Notre Dame Football to Dream Big Heading into Week 1?

Frank and Greg debated whether or not Notre Dame should be able to more than comfortably cover the ridiculously low 7.5 point spread this week and what kind of performance should have Irish fans pleased versus wanting more.

Favorite openers from past Notre Dame football seasons

Greg clarifies some statements on the level of talent in the great state of New Jersey from another pod

The Marist Liufau injury and its impact on the season

Reminder: Mike Elston is a BOSS

What to expect out of Kevin Austin and Braden Lenzy this weekend

The state of the Florida State program and how it should have Notre Dame fans feeling this week

Predictions on a final score

This week’s single high beer selection was Open Water, a delicious 10.4% ABV triple IPA from my favorite brewery in the world, Kane.