Episode 15: Notre Dame Football is Walking the Tightrope Without a Net So far in 2021

Notre Dame has been living on the edge the first two weeks of the 2021 season. Back to back close wins over lesser opponents has the fanbase concerned and the Irish dropping in the polls. The signs of promise are there, even if you have squint real hard to see them right now, but the concerns are glaring as well. Greg and Frank talk through what they saw against Toledo that should give Notre Dame fans some hope while acknowledging that time is running out for the Irish to fix their problems.

The offensive line and where Notre Dame goes from here

What Notre Dame should do with the quarterback combo of Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner

Positive signs from the Notre Dame defensive line

The growing number of big plays allowed by the Irish

Concerns in the secondary moving forward – especially this weekend against Purdue