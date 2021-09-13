Episode 15: Notre Dame Football is Walking the Tightrope Without a Net So far in 2021

Notre Dame has survived its first two games, but with the schedule ahead survival might not be possible without major improvement

Notre Dame has been living on the edge the first two weeks of the 2021 season.  Back-to-back close wins over lesser opponents have the fanbase concerned and the Irish dropping in the polls.  The signs of promise are there, even if you have squint real hard to see them right now, but the concerns are glaring as well. Greg and Frank talk through what they saw against Toledo that should give Notre Dame fans some hope while acknowledging that time is running out for the Irish to fix their problems.

  • The offensive line and where Notre Dame goes from here
  • What Notre Dame should do with the quarterback combo of Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner
  • Positive signs from the Notre Dame defensive line
  • The growing number of big plays allowed by the Irish 
  • Concerns in the secondary moving forward – especially this weekend against Purdue

Frankie V’s Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryStyleABVRating
King Sabro / BeachhausDIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityTriple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneTriple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)

