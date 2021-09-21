Podcast: Notre Dame Shows Signs of Life, Cause for Concern and We’re Still Trying to Figure out This Team

Well, we hoped that we’d have a clearer picture of what this team is and maybe isn’t after week three, but we’re still left wondering what is this team’s floor and what’s its ceiling. We saw some good things and some bad against Purdue but left it still wondering how good the Irish could be. In this episode we discuss.

The improvements from the defense

Frank goes on a rant about the 3rd quarter touchdown which Greg rebukes

JD Bertrand being a baller

The defensive line seemingly need no help to get pressure

The OL looking better but still not great

All the missed plays from the offense

A very simple, yet effective solution that solves at of Notre Dame’s offensive problems.

Frankie V’s Podcasting Beer Tracker

This week a triple IPA that is way too smooth to be 11.7% ABV joined the list.