Podcast: Notre Dame Shows Signs of Life, Cause for Concern and We’re Still Trying to Figure out This Team

Well, we hoped that we’d have a clearer picture of what this team is and maybe isn’t after week three, but we’re still left wondering what is this team’s floor and what’s its ceiling. We saw some good things and some bad against Purdue but left it still wondering how good the Irish could be. In this episode we discuss.
- The improvements from the defense
- Frank goes on a rant about the 3rd quarter touchdown which Greg rebukes
- JD Bertrand being a baller
- The defensive line seemingly need no help to get pressure
- The OL looking better but still not great
- All the missed plays from the offense
- A very simple, yet effective solution that solves at of Notre Dame’s offensive problems.
Frankie V’s Podcasting Beer Tracker
This week a triple IPA that is way too smooth to be 11.7% ABV joined the list.
|Beer / Brewery
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)
One Comment
If its and buts were candy and nuts everyday would be Christmas. I really believe if Notredame would have had Jack Coan last year with a healthy Austin, Lenzy with the oline of last year I believe Notredame beats ,Clemson in the Acc championship game, beats Ohio State and would have taken Alabama to the wire and its 50 50 if they would have won. I also think if Notredame had last years oline this year they would have an excellent chance to run the table and these first 3 games wouldnt be close. With that being said my gut tells me they are going to beat Wisconsin.