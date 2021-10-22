Podcast: Frank Returns with Special Guest Ryan Ritter for More Notre Dame – USC Talk

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter October 22, 2021
0

We have a two for one for y’all this week. On Thursday AM, we dropped a podcast with Greg and USC fan Michael Muto previewing this weekend’s showdown with USC. While Greg and I’s timezone differences did not allow for me to join that in-week podcast as I adjust to this new world of being a father, I had some time to dust off his mic and talk Notre Dame football with Ryan Ritter of Her Loyal Sons in a bonus episode. 

  • More Notre Dame QB because how could there not be?
  • Will Notre Dame’s offense look better against worse defenses in the 2nd half?
  • It’s just fun when USC is bad at football
  • A Notre Dame QB what if tangent we didn’t really plan

I still enjoyed a delicious IPA during the pod while Ryan took down some late afternoon coffee.  This week it was a lovely double American IPA called September Sun from Treehouse Brewing in Massachusetts.

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter October 22, 2021
0

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button