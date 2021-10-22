Podcast: Frank Returns with Special Guest Ryan Ritter for More Notre Dame – USC Talk

We have a two for one for y’all this week. On Thursday AM, we dropped a podcast with Greg and USC fan Michael Muto previewing this weekend’s showdown with USC. While Greg and I’s timezone differences did not allow for me to join that in-week podcast as I adjust to this new world of being a father, I had some time to dust off his mic and talk Notre Dame football with Ryan Ritter of Her Loyal Sons in a bonus episode.
- More Notre Dame QB because how could there not be?
- Will Notre Dame’s offense look better against worse defenses in the 2nd half?
- It’s just fun when USC is bad at football
- A Notre Dame QB what if tangent we didn’t really plan
I still enjoyed a delicious IPA during the pod while Ryan took down some late afternoon coffee. This week it was a lovely double American IPA called September Sun from Treehouse Brewing in Massachusetts.