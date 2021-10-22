Podcast: Frank Returns with Special Guest Ryan Ritter for More Notre Dame – USC Talk

We have a two for one for y’all this week. On Thursday AM, we dropped a podcast with Greg and USC fan Michael Muto previewing this weekend’s showdown with USC. While Greg and I’s timezone differences did not allow for me to join that in-week podcast as I adjust to this new world of being a father, I had some time to dust off his mic and talk Notre Dame football with Ryan Ritter of Her Loyal Sons in a bonus episode.

More Notre Dame QB because how could there not be?

Will Notre Dame’s offense look better against worse defenses in the 2nd half?

It’s just fun when USC is bad at football

A Notre Dame QB what if tangent we didn’t really plan

I still enjoyed a delicious IPA during the pod while Ryan took down some late afternoon coffee. This week it was a lovely double American IPA called September Sun from Treehouse Brewing in Massachusetts.