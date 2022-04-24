2022 Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold Game Highlights

Notre Dame concluded its 2022 spring football season on Saturday with the annual Blue-Gold game. This year’s edition lost a bit of luster with last week’s news that Tyler Buchner would not be playing due to an ankle injury, but it was still the first taste of Notre Dame football for Irish fans in months after a spring with sparing information available.

Notre Dame’s offense struggled to move the ball consistently with Drew Pyne running the offense for both the Blue & Gold teams.

Defense really shinned bright all afternoon including interceptions from Justin Walters (called back), Jordan Botelho, and Marist Liufau. Botelho and Liufau coming up with interceptions should have Irish fans very excited.

Early enrollee Jadarian Price showed a lot of promise, including a 51-yard touchdown on a screen pass from fellow early enrolee Steve Angeli.

Sophomore Audric Estime made some tough runs and flashed the bulldozing style we’ve all expected from the New Jersey native.

Speaking of New Jersey natives, Angeli won the game with a walk-off touchdown to give the Gold team the win.