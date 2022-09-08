Through a partnership with Fanatics, Notre Dame launched officially licensed “pick a player NIL jerseys” today, giving Notre Dame fans the ability to support their favorite players in spirit and monetarily. Fanatics has both Tyler Buchner and Brandon Joseph jerseys available along with the ability to select almost any player on the roster through a customized jersey.

Buy a Notre Dame player jersey from Fanatics today!

By purchasing one of these jerseys through the links here, you’re providing a double-whammy of support. Because of the NIL partnership, the players whose jerseys you purchase receive a portion, and if you use one of the links on this page, UHND also receives a commission. It’s a win-win all around 🙂