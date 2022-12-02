We knew there would most likely be a shakeup of sorts in the Notre Dame quarterback room this off-season. We did not know it would start this soon. On Friday, Drew Pyne announced that he will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. Pyne reportedly will not play in Notre Dame’s bowl game.

Pyne lost the starting quarterback job to Tyler Buchner this summer but found himself squarely with the reigns of the QB1 position by week three after Tyler Buchner was lost for the regular season with a -shoulder injury in the Marshall game. Over the final 10 games of the season, Pyne guided the Irish to a mark despite some wild ups and downs along the way. When Pyne was good in 2022, he was very good. He completed more than 70% of his passes in each of his first three starts and then finished the season completing 88.5% for a career-high 318 yards against USC.

In between the highs of those first three games and the USC finale, there were some pretty low lows. In Notre Dame’s loss to Standford, Pyne completed a meager 48.1% of his passes on 27 attempts. He completed just half of his attempts against lowly UNLV. And even in Notre Dame’s big win over Clemson, Pyne was just 9 of 17 for a mere 85 yards.

On the season, Pyne threw for just over 2,000 yards with 22 touchdowns to 6 interceptions with a 64.6% completion percentage. Solid numbers for any starter, for sure, but the volatility from week to week left Notre Dame and the coaching staff wondering what version they’d get each week.

Because of that volatility, it’s no surprise that Notre Dame has already been mentioned as a potential landing spot for transfer portal quarterbacks like Hudson Card (Texas) and Brennan Armstrong (Virginia). The writing was on the wall that another quarterback competition was going to take place at Notre Dame again this spring. With Pyne deciding to transfer, there’s one less competitor in that race.

With Pyne set to enter the portal, Notre Dame could turn back to Tyler Buchner, who is reportedly going to play in the bowl game, according to coaching change insider John Brice. If Buchner is cleared but not able to start, then Notre Dame would be forced to turn to true freshman Steve Angeli, who would be making his first career start.

With Pyne leaving the program, there seems to be no doubt whatsoever that a transfer portal quarterback will be coming into Notre Dame. The only question is, who? Players who intend on entering the portal are not able to officially do so until Monday unless their school has undergone a coaching change this off-season.