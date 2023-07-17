CBS expert Josh Pate breaks down Notre Dame’s outlook for 2023 based largely on Notre Dame’s acquisition of transfer quarterback Sam Hartman who transferred to Notre Dame earlier this year after a record-breaking career at Wake Forest.

He thinks Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie are both “way better” than their stats from 2022 suggest. He thinks that those two plus sophomore Tobias Merriweather (who we think will break out) are potential 1,000-yard receivers in the right offense. Notre Dame’s WR in general this year is better than most outsiders are giving it credit for.

Pate agrees that Merriweather is the breakout player for Notre Dame this fall.

Is it a rebuild or reload on defense? Pate talks about Notre Dame needing to rely on freshmen and sophomores at defense.

No surprise, Pate was very high on Notre Dame’s tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher. He thinks the offensive line should be very good this year.

Pate despells the myth, again, that Notre Dame doesn’t play a tough schedule. He thinks Notre Dame’s 2023 schedule is very tough.