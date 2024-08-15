On Thursday, ESPN published a list of 32 players around the country who are potential breakout players ($) in 2024, and Notre Dame’s projected starting nickel, Jordan Clark, made the list. The transfer from Arizona State and son of former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark is part of a loaded Notre Dame secondary that should be even better than last year’s, which was already one of the best in the country.

Since the article is behind a paywall, I won’t share the excerpt on Clark, but ESPN mentions his natural feel for the game and his instincts—two qualities that cannot be coached.

Clark will have every opportunity to make plays for the Irish. With two All-Americans in the secondary – cornerback Benjamin Morrison and safety Xavier Watts – opposing offenses are likely to test other members of the secondary first. With Clark locked in as Notre Dame’s nickel, the ball will likely find its way in Clark’s direction often – at least early in the season as teams gameplan away from Morrison/Watts.

Al Golden’s defense is also set up for the nickel to make plays. Last year, Thomas Harper, a transfer from Oklahoma State, was very effective with 39 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 pass breakups, and 2 sacks. Clark tallied 50 tackles, 1.5 TFL, and 9 pass breakups for the Sun Devils. If Notre Dame got that same level from Clark, they’d probably be pleased, but no one would complain if Clark could improve on what Harper provided in 2023.

Slowed by injuries at the start of spring practice after transferring from Arizona State, Clark started to make his presence felt once he was healthy. When Notre Dame held its “Jersey scrimmage,” Clark drew some good reviews from those in attendance. Clarence Lewis entered spring practice competing with Clark for the nickel spot. He ended spring ball in the transfer portal once it was clear that Clark had a lock on the position.

Clark, the son of former NFL defensive back and current ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark is a football junkie who is looking to use his final season of eligibility to catapult his own NFL career. When Notre Dame did its media blitz of New York City last month, Clark was part of the contingent it sent to represent the University and unveil its new jerseys. Clark won’t have to wait much longer to represent the Irish on the field, with the season kicking off in just over two weeks.