The Transfer Portal is open, and it is officially silly season in college football. The Fighting Irish are not immune to the flood of transfers that are occurring across the country. We’ll attempt to keep up with them here as players officially enter the portal and the Irish officially add players to its roster for next season.

Additions

NamePositionEligibility
Jordan ClarkSGraduate

Subtractions

NamePositionEligibility
Chris TyreeWRGraduate
Tobias MerriweatherWRUndergradudate
Nana Osafo-Mensah DEGraduate
Zeke Correll OLGraduate
Holden StaesTEUndegraduate
Braylon James WRUndegraduate
Ramon Henderson SGraduate
Rico Flores Jr. WRUndergraduate
Aidan Keanaaina DTGraduate
Ryan Barnes CBUndegraduate
Joey Tanona OLUndegraduate
Antonio Carter IISGraduate
  • Transfers hit the Notre Dame WR room hard during the first week of portal announcements. The Irish lost four receivers to the portal making the Irish major players for incoming receiver transfers.
  • Zeke Correll was replaced by Ashton Craig at the end of the season following an injury and might not have won it back. Craig played very well in his place.
  • Nana Osafo-Mensah’s leadership will be missed on the defense but a path to a full-time starting role in 2024 wasn’t clear.
  • Antonio Carter II transfers into Notre Dame with 2 years of eligibility, but did not crack the safety rotation and leaves after a year.
  • Joey Tanona had previously medically retired but entered the portal after deciding to play football again.
