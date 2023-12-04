The Transfer Portal is open, and it is officially silly season in college football. The Fighting Irish are not immune to the flood of transfers that are occurring across the country. We’ll attempt to keep up with them here as players officially enter the portal and the Irish officially add players to its roster for next season.

Additions

Name Position Eligibility Jordan Clark S Graduate

Subtractions

Name Position Eligibility Chris Tyree WR Graduate Tobias Merriweather WR Undergradudate Nana Osafo-Mensah DE Graduate Zeke Correll OL Graduate Holden Staes TE Undegraduate Braylon James WR Undegraduate Ramon Henderson S Graduate Rico Flores Jr. WR Undergraduate Aidan Keanaaina DT Graduate Ryan Barnes CB Undegraduate Joey Tanona OL Undegraduate Antonio Carter II S Graduate