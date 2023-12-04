The Transfer Portal is open, and it is officially silly season in college football. The Fighting Irish are not immune to the flood of transfers that are occurring across the country. We’ll attempt to keep up with them here as players officially enter the portal and the Irish officially add players to its roster for next season.
Additions
|Name
|Position
|Eligibility
|Jordan Clark
|S
|Graduate
Subtractions
|Name
|Position
|Eligibility
|Chris Tyree
|WR
|Graduate
|Tobias Merriweather
|WR
|Undergradudate
|Nana Osafo-Mensah
|DE
|Graduate
|Zeke Correll
|OL
|Graduate
|Holden Staes
|TE
|Undegraduate
|Braylon James
|WR
|Undegraduate
|Ramon Henderson
|S
|Graduate
|Rico Flores Jr.
|WR
|Undergraduate
|Aidan Keanaaina
|DT
|Graduate
|Ryan Barnes
|CB
|Undegraduate
|Joey Tanona
|OL
|Undegraduate
|Antonio Carter II
|S
|Graduate
- Transfers hit the Notre Dame WR room hard during the first week of portal announcements. The Irish lost four receivers to the portal making the Irish major players for incoming receiver transfers.
- Zeke Correll was replaced by Ashton Craig at the end of the season following an injury and might not have won it back. Craig played very well in his place.
- Nana Osafo-Mensah’s leadership will be missed on the defense but a path to a full-time starting role in 2024 wasn’t clear.
- Antonio Carter II transfers into Notre Dame with 2 years of eligibility, but did not crack the safety rotation and leaves after a year.
- Joey Tanona had previously medically retired but entered the portal after deciding to play football again.