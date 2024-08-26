Marcus Freeman conducted his first weekly press conference of the 2024 season. Freeman began by discussing the challenges leading up to facing a tough Texas A&M squad:



“We gotta have a great week of practice. We can’t get to the game before it’s here. Preparation is going to be so crucial to dictate our performance on Saturday.”



Freeman then noted the solid improvement in keeping more players on the field during camp by avoiding injuries.



“This has been the healthiest Fall camp since I’ve been head coach … we’ve had the fewest injuries in I think 15 years. We’ve practiced 15 percent more this fall camp than we had previously.”



Regarding the weekly depth chart, Freeman emphasized that he made players aware that lineups are constantly evolving:



“In my two years here, with 52 possible starting lineups (offense and defense), we’ve had 39 different starting lineups.”



Freeman mentioned the five team captains, Jack Kiser, Riley Leonard, Rylie Mills, Benjamin Morrison, and Xavier Watts, and indicated that plenty of players received votes.



“We had 16 players get more than one vote … to get more than one vote, it shows the leadership we have on this football team.”



After offering praise for Texas A&M, Freeman noted that the road to victory won’t be easy:



“We know it’s going to be a challenge … It’ll be a great environment, and we are looking forward to facing another Top 20 program.”



Responding to the team’s ability to face issues such as crowd noise, Freeman mentioned how the coaching staff has taken steps to combat that.



“I think you’re confident that you have a team that can do that … we’ve trained really hard in being able to execute your assignment in crazy conditions with crowd noise and trying to do surprise situations in practice.”



The elevation of offensive tackle Anthonie Knapp and guard Sam Pendleton to that starting lineup was seen by Freeman as the byproduct of a competitive atmosphere:



“I tell those guys every day that you should be looking to take somebody’s job. Every day, starters should know that the guys behind you are trying to take your job.”



Despite Notre Dame’s revamped offensive line facing an experienced Texas A&M defensive line. Freeman expressed confidence that his unit can do the job:



“Their defensive line is going to present a challenge whether you’re experienced or not. That’s what you’re going to see on film, but the guys who are gonna play go up against our defensive line every day.”



In discussing the Irish wide receiving units, Freeman noted that the six top receivers will all be used.



“Those six guys, I don’t care who goes out with the first group. All six guys are gonna play. All six guys have the ability to make plays downfield.”



Freeman was then asked about center Ashton Craig and guard Billy Schrauth after first discussing tackle Aamil Wagner.



“Aamil’s done a great job. From the start of camp until now, he’s been really consistent. Him and Billy have a nice camaraderie on that right side. I think the things that Billy and Ashton do well is that they’re powerful people.”



Given that Notre Dame is again facing a new head coach and is on the road in its opening game, Freeman pointed out that the unexpected is present whether the coach is new or not.



“You have an idea of what to prepare for but openers are huge in terms of adjustments … sometimes it’s good to go on the road, us versus everybody.”



Asked in what area the roster has improved since arriving in 2021, Freeman mentioned the level of team depth:



“It’s not very often you can replace Joe Alt at left tackle, then you lose the starting left tackle, and you still feel confident about the left tackle going into the game.”



Freeman noted that cornerback Chance Tucker will miss the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL and later on noted how fellow corner Christian Gray has smoothly moved into a starting role.



“He had a great example and mentor in Benjamin Morrison. Those two roomed together in the hotel and I would see them studying, and Christian wasn’t even a starter.”



The arrival of hot and humid weather was seen as providential by Freeman, who feels it will help better acclimate the team to similar weather on Saturday night.



“We’ve been preparing for the heat but now, it’s not just preparing. You’ll feel it out at practice. It’s probably going to be warmer tomorrow (Tuesday) out at practice.”



Freeman indicated that tight end Mitchell Evans and Morrison, both coming off surgery, have not shied away from contact in practices.



“Mitchell Evans definitely has and the same thing with Benjamin Morrison has gotten some live reps, even though he had shoulder surgery.”