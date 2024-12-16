Before news broke of Marcus Freeman’s extension with Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish head coach spoke with the media on Sunday about Friday night’s playoff game against the Indiana Hoosiers. He noted that the team’s practice schedule is factoring in Finals Week for the players. Injury updates on Howard Cross, Jeremiyah Love, and Devyn Ford indicate that all three players will be available, while the trio of Bodie Kahoun, K.K. Smith, and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa have been ruled out.

Freeman then offered a quick critique of Indiana, offering the usual platitudes that have been heard about opponents in previous press conferences.

Asked about the Irish’s ability to regain focus after a three-week layoff, Freeman noted that the magnitude of the game shouldn’t overshadow the basics.

“I’ve been preaching the same message that everybody knows it’s a big game but the approach to the game can’t change. What we’ve been doing in terms of preparation, mentally and physically, has given this program the chance to succeed.”

Notre Dame’s unique status as the only playoff team not to have any players yet enter the transfer portal was discussed by Freeman:

“Every individual in our program makes their own decisions. I think they understand … ho valuable they are to us being in this position we’re in and we need them. We need every single person in our program to reach the goals that we have. I think when you feel you have value and you’re a part of what we’re accomplishing, you want to continue to stay with this team and see it through.”

Freeman noted the challenge of facing Indiana’s aggressive defense that allowed only 14.7 points per game during the regular season:

“They do some unique things with their D-line, with their second-level defense in terms of pressure packages and in terms of stunts that you don’t see every week.”

Riley Leonard’s quest for a breakthrough moment as a college quarterback was a chance for Freeman to discuss the effort to achieve full potential:

“I think Riley’s a reflection of our entire program. We all believe there’s room to get better … You talk about reaching your full potential. Every person in that program, including me, has room to elevate, to get better, and that’s what I hope that statement means for Riley Leonard.”

Notre Dame’s ability to adapt to season-ending injuries can be attributed to both depth and preparation according to Freeman.

“I think we have depth, more than anything. We have guys from the top of our roster to the bottom who can help us win football games. When that opportunity presents itself on game day, it changes throughout the year but you have to be ready and you can’t wait until your number’s called on, on game day to get ready.

Freeman indicated that the trend toward one-year starting quarterbacks at a school isn’t by design and doesn’t require a more simplified playbook.

“Every program’s different, every offense is different. There’s a process that it takes to make sure that your quarterback and offense is performing at the highest level in can but there’s also ways to expedite that process.”

Xavier Watts’ reason for deciding to return this season was noted by Freeman:



“When he made the decision to come back, I think there were multiple reasons. One was to improve his draft stock and give him a chance to be drafted at a higher position in the NFL Draft, but also to help this team reach some goals that we’ve set.”

Finding ways of stopping Indiana’s prolific quarterback Kurtis Roarke and the overall Hoosier offense was something that Freeman didn’t relish.

“He’s (Roarke) a veteran, he’s been in big games, he’s played in a lot of football games. He makes really good decisions, he knows where he’s going with the ball, he knows what he’s looking for and he’s able to execute it at a high level. More than that, I think their offense being able to run the ball is something they’ve done really efficiently. When you think of weather conditions, when you think about a Friday night in South Bend, Indiana, weather could have an impact on the football game.”

Freeman offered an update on Mitch Jeter, who last made a field goal against Florida State:

“This is as close as he was before he got hurt. He’s had a really good two, three weeks of practice. Now, we had to let him truly recover, he needed it.”

Indiana’s top-rated run defense and the difficulty in penetrating it were discussed by Freeman:

“They play aggressively. I often say they create chaos. They have a really unique scheme in terms of some of their twist games and their pressure packages but they’re talented and they play hard.”

The potential of playing in inclement weather on Friday night was not something that raised a great deal of concern for Freeman:

“We practice in it, just so our guys understand, coaches understand, what they need to wear to stay warm … So in order to do that, coaches too, you gotta practice outside, you gotta practice in the elements so you know how to prepare for it on game day.”