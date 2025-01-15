When Notre Dame and Ohio State take the field on Monday night, both sides of the ball will have plenty of talent that could end up playing a pivotal role in deciding the winner. There’s also the chance that an errant mistake, fluke play or other unpredictable event results in the crowning of the CFP national champion.

Plenty of the matchups for this clash will get attention both before and during the game. Listed below are five key areas to watch:

QB Riley Leonard vs. Ohio State Defense

During the past two playoff contests, Leonard’s completion-to-attempt ratio was almost identical but his Penn State passing numbers were decidedly higher. He was shaken up near the end of the first half but came back to deliver the clutch victory. His dual-threat status gives the Irish a badly needed weapon against a team that’s only allowed 12.2 points per game, the fewest among FBS teams this season.

In the Buckeyes’ two losses, each defeat has seen the opponent exploit some flaws among their defenders. In their first meeting with Oregon, the Ducks threw for 341 yards and two scores while the Michigan upset saw the Wolverines gouge Ohio State for 172 yards on the ground. The shaky status of the Irish offensive line is a concern when it comes to holding off the Buckeye pass rush, with left tackle Anthonie Knapp already ruled out with a high ankle sprain.

Notre Dame Defense vs. QB Will Howard

The Irish managed to keep the potent Penn State offense in check long enough and came up with the key late interception to set up the win. Over the season, this unit has managed to get past key injuries to thrive and ranks right behind the Buckeyes when it comes to the fewest points allowed this year. Howard’s thrown for 33 touchdowns this year and has dangerous weapons among his receivers and running backs.

Like Leonard, Howard came from the transfer portal and was among the quarterbacks that Notre Dame considered. Also, Howard has navigated some tough stretches during the season, especially after the shocking Michigan loss. Getting pressure on him could pay huge dividends since he’s got a tendency to try and force throws into tight coverage. He’s got some mobility but isn’t as prolific as Leonard.

LB Jack Kiser vs. RB TreyVeyon Henderson/Quinshon Jenkins

Once again, the Irish have to deal with a “pick your poison” scenario with both Henderson and Jenkins on the verge of reaching 1,000 yards on the season after combining for 22 scores. Jenkins was especially deadly against Texas but Henderson has been a consistent threat over the past four seasons, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Keeping their numbers down is just one of the challenges Al Golden and his defensive coaching staff have to tackle.

Kiser’s six seasons with the Irish will come to an end after this game, so he’s hoping to go out in style. As a team leader and top tackler, hearing his name often may very well be a great omen for Notre Dame. He hits hard and came close to his first interception of the season against Penn State before a flag wiped out the play. Kiser was on the field for the Irish’s last two meetings with the Buckeyes, so he knows how much damage they can deliver.

RT Charles Jagusah vs. DE J.T. Tuimoloau

Potentially making his first start of the season due to the absence of Knapp, Jagusah’s performance could be the make-or-break effort of the night. He has to protect Leonard’s blind side against one of the top defensive linemen in the country as well as open up holes for the running game. Jagusah was penciled in as the preseason starter until an injury appeared to end his season before it began, so he’s got the talent to succeed in this pivotal battle. Jagusah was listed as an OR at LT on the official depth chart, but it feels as though he’s in line to start, assuming Rocco Spindler is healthy enough to go at guard.

Tuimoloau may have his own issues after leaving Ohio State’s win over Texas with an ankle injury, though he did return to the game. When healthy, he can be a lethal force against opponents. This season, he’s more than doubled his career-high sack total and at six-feet-five, gets high enough into the air that he’s collected 10 pass deflections over his four seasons with the Buckeyes.

CB Leonard Moore vs. WR Jeremiah Smith

Moore has filled in admirably since taking over after Benjamin Morrison’s season-ending injury. The problem in this game is that the freshman is pitted against one of the most dangerous receivers in college football and will undoubtedly be tested early. Stopping Smith isn’t an option but if Moore can limit his yardage on the night, his effort will be considered a success.

Smith has 70 catches in his first year but is only one of three dangerous wideouts for the Buckeyes, with Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate collecting 125 receptions between themselves. Smith is coming his lowest-output game with just one catch against Texas for three yards. Part of that was based on Texas sometimes triple-teaming him, a tribute to his talent.