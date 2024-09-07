Notre Dame started the day as four-touchdown favorites over unranked Northern Illinois. They ended the day outcoached, outhustled, outrun, outsmarted, and maybe out cold on the canvas this early in the season.

The Irish were out in every sense of the word – out of gas, out of good play calls (a long throw on a 2nd and 1 during a late 4th quarter drive with a 1-point lead?), out of defensive and offensive line push against a MAC opponent, out of excuses.

Notre Dame was listless against a fired-up but unranked Northern Illinois squad that the Notre Dame program had never faced in its history.

Notre Dame was a 28-point favorite this week after its 23-13 win in front of over 100,000 fans in College Station last week. Notre Dame moved up to #5 in the polls and had all the hype of an early-season contender and a third-year coach who was getting national praise—no more.

That coach brought in a quarterback who didn’t play in spring ball and cannot throw a deep ball. That quarterback has thrown 0 touchdown passes and two interceptions through eight quarters of football. How did that quarterback beat out Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey or even CJ Carr, who we saw throw beautiful deep balls in the Sun Bowl and the Spring Game? Those players all chose Notre Dame from day 1. They have stuck by Notre Dame and not transferred.

Riley Leonard did not play poised today at home against Northern Illinois. He repeatedly missed open receivers and threw two costly picks, one that cost Notre Dame the game.

Two immediate changes must happen if there is any chance the Irish bounce back from this loss.

Irish Need Quarterback Change to Spark a Bounce Back

Riley Leonard should not start the next game. He has not shown through two games that he can accurately pass downfield, make quick check-down decisions, or go through his progressions. He misses wide-open receivers and throws behind them. There is no reason to stick with Leonard; he has only this year of eligibility left. The others have a long-term future at Notre Dame and can lead the Irish this season to build towards next season. Leonard averaged 5.1 yards per pass—again, unacceptable.

Freeman needs to take more control over the offense

The 2nd and 1 deep pass play should never have happened. The clock was ticking. The Irish were moving the ball and needed a score to win the game. Instead, they threw into double coverage on 2nd and 1 and lost the game. The Irish defense gave up 3 points (the late FG) in the last 40+ minutes of game time. Yet the Irish lost at home. The offense took a step back this week from last week and has taken a step back under offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, shockingly, from Gerard Parker last year. Freeman should have called off that play call.

Running backs Jeremyah Love and Jadarian Price averaged over 7 and 6 yards per carry, respectively, yet did not touch the ball on the 2nd and 1 or on the last few drives. They are the Irish’s best and most explosive offensive weapons, and the offense went away from them.

If Freeman wants to grow as a head coach and keep his job, he must immediately take more control of the offense. Not that he must call plays, but that he should be more involved. He cannot defer to his coordinators. The defense was fine, though it was shredded in the first half by Norther Illinois’s high-powered running back Antario Brown.

This writer has seen the losses to Marshall and Stanford, Kelly’s losses to Tulsa, Connecticut, Duke, and others, and the Weis and Willingham years. This was worse. The Irish had moved up to #5 and were coming off a strong road win, albeit against a rebuilding team.

There is absolutely no excuse for today’s performance in the year’s first home game. The defense did what it needed to do to win the game in the second half, while the offense repeatedly shot itself in the foot and hurt the team.

Two solutions to keep the team believing and the fans engaged: play a different quarterback and spark the offense, have more checks and balances on offensive play calling to focus on the running backs who are averaging 6 and 7 yards per carry, get the ball to the tight ends, and throw downfield earlier in the game, not on 2nd and 1 when the clock is the Irish’s own worst enemy.

If the Irish don’t make changes fast, they will be out of luck and hope of any postseason, which will be a long, long season. Now, we will see if Freeman is truly up for the job and what this team is made of.

Can they get back off the canvas and punch back, or are they out cold in the first week of September?