Notre Dame’s 66-7 shellacking of Purdue on Saturday was enough for the AP Poll to temporarily forget about last week’s loss to NIU and push the Irish up one position, to 17th, over Michigan despite the Wolverines winning their contest with Arkansas State 28-18.

Notre Dame fell from 5th to 18th last weekend in the fallout from their home loss to Northern Illinois, which remains ranked 23rd in the latest AP poll after sitting idle this weekend. However, Notre Dame’s win over Purdue was enough to push the Irish up a spot following Michigan’s uninspiring win over Arkansas State. Notre Dame’s next ranked opponent, Louisville, who comes to South Bend in two weeks, remained ranked 19 after an early season bye week.

The Irish officially have a win over a ranked opponent again, too, with Texas A&M sneaking back into the top 25 at #25 following their road win at the Swamp over hapless Florida.

Aside from Louisville, the only other future Notre Dame opponent ranked at the moment is #11 USC, who, like many teams around the country, also sat idle this weekend. The Irish end the season in Los Angeles against the Trojans, who still must take on #18 Michigan, #10 Penn State, and #22 Nebraska before hosting the Irish.

Unless something drastic happens, Notre Dame will have six games between contests against ranked opponents.

If the Irish can take care of business again this weekend – a big assumption after the NIU loss – they could move up again next week. Four teams currently ranked ahead of the Irish faced ranked opponents.

#6 Tennessee @ #15 Oklahoma

#11 USC @ #18 Michigan

#12 Utah @ #14 Oklahoma State

Of course, none of these rankings ultimately matter since the real rankings won’t be released for a few more weeks.