“There’s benefits no matter who’s your quarterback,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman stated following the Irish’s win over Miami (OH). “You have to call things around the strengths of your players. Obviously, one of Riley’s (Leonard) strengths is the ability to run the ball.”

While Leonard’s ability to throw the ball accurately and consistently remains to be seen, one thing is clear: he was born to run with the ball. He led the team in carries for the second consecutive week with 12. Leonard also led the team in rushing with 143 yards, including two touchdowns. The Notre Dame quarterback finished with 297 of the Irish’s 428 yards of total offense as he added 154 passing yards, including a 38-yard touchdown pass to Irish wideout Beaux Collins.

Leonard was not the only one that matched his performance from the Purdue game a week prior. Notre Dame’s defense also showed up and showed out. The nation’s tenth-ranked scoring defense allowed just three points. The Irish defense held Miami’s (OH) quarterback, Brett Gabbert, to 119 yards passing and two interceptions as defensive back Chrisitan Gray and linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka each snatched one.

Neither team scored in the first quarter, and oddly enough, the Red Hawks added the first points of the game in the second quarter by way of a Dom Dzioban 26-yard field goal. Notre Dame then furnished two subsequent touchdowns and took a 14-3 lead into halftime. The Irish came out determined on its first drive of the third quarter as Leonard scampered for 43 yards before fumbling at the Miami (OH) 14-yard line. Finally, with a 28 to 3 lead late in the 4th quarter, quarterback Steve Angeli was put into the game in place of Leonard. He led the Irish down to the RedHawks’ redzone before coach Freeman called the dogs off and ran the clock out assumably due to his respect for RedHawks’ head coach (former Notre Dame assistant), Chuck Martin. Next up: Louisville

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

DB Chance Tucker (ACL), OT Charles Jagusah (Pectoral), RB Gi’Bran Payne (ACL), OL Ashton Craig (knee), and DL Jordan Botelho (knee) are all out for the season. DL Gabriel Rubio is out for 2 weeks (foot). DL Joshua Burnham is questionable (ankle). OL Billy Schrauth will miss 2-3 weeks (leg). TE Cooper Flannigan is out (ankle). DB Jaden Mickey will miss the remainder of the season (transfer portal).

Louisville

WR Caullin Lacy is out (collarbone).

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 2-2 all-time versus Louisville

Notre Dame is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games

The total has gone over in seven of Notre Dame’s last 8 games against the ACC

The total has gone over in six of Louisville’s last eight games

Money Line and Total (Over / Under)

#15 Louisville (3-0) (3-0 ATS) at #16 Notre Dame (3-1) (2-2 ATS)

The line on last week’s game closed at Notre Dame -27. The final score showed 28-3, but Notre Dame dominated the RedHawks and had every chance to cover the spread, especially at the end of the game, with Angeli as the quarterback. With one loss on the season, one would think style points matter, but for whatever reason, coach Freeman elected to settle with 28 points. Looking at the numbers, though, the Irish handled Miami (OH) in every category except for turnovers, as each team finished with two. Perhaps the biggest statistic was the longest pass completed, which came on a 38-yard touchdown strike from Leonard. A couple of other deep passes were negated due to defensive pass interference penalties. Although Leonard didn’t get credited with passing yards for those, he did show confidence, and confidence will be needed this week, especially after his performance against Louisville last season while at Duke. In that game, Leonard struggled mightily. He completed 9 of 23 passes for 121 yards and one interception. He also carried the ball ten times for just 13 yards (1.3 YPC).

Through three games thus far, Louisville’s defense has surrendered just 33 points. However, last week, the Cardinals allowed Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King to have his way with them, which should have Leonard licking his chops. King threw for 312 yards and rushed for another 58 yards and a score. It was not enough, though, as Georgia Tech fell 31-19.

On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals have eclipsed 30, 40, and 60 points in three games, respectively. Although they scored 31 points last week against Georgia Tech, the Cardinals struggled to run the football. They carried the ball 27 times for 57 yards (2.1 YPC). However, Louisville did find success through the air as quarterback Tyler Shough completed 13 of 19 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to the start of this season, the Irish were slated to be 9.5-point favorites this week. Failing to cover the spread in two of the first four games now has Notre Dame -6 at most books. The total is firm at 48. This is a redemption game for Notre Dame from last season’s 33-20 loss. It is also a redemption game for Leonard, as Duke lost to Louisville last year, 23-0. The stadium will be a “green out” as Irish fans are being asked to wear green, and the team captains may also elect to wear green jerseys for this one. Saturday’s game will be as close to a home playoff game atmosphere as Notre Dame may get to experience this season. Pick: Notre Dame

Live Notre Dame Futures to Watch:

National Championship game winner +5000

To make the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs +200

Heisman Trophy winner (Riley Leonard) +5500

Behind Enemy Lines Week 5:

PICKS-Win/Loss on the year: (15-18) ATS

Arkansas (3-1) (3-1 ATS) at #24 Texas A&M (3-1) (1-3 ATS)

The Razorbacks traveled to Auburn last week and gored the Tigers. Auburn was held scoreless in the first half and eventually fell to Arkansas, 24-14. Texas A&M survived a home invasion from Bowling Green, 26-20. Aggies’ quarterback, Marcel Reed, threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 12 times for 91 yards. The total has gone over in seven of Arkansas’ last eight games. Texas A&M is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games. Texas A&M is holding steady at -3.5, with the total coming in at 52.5. Pick: Under 52.5

Northern Illinois (2-1) (2-1 ATS) at NC State (2-2) (0-4 ATS)

Buffalo kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime to defeat Northern Illinois, 23-20. Buffalo was held to just 184 yards of offense and still somehow managed to seal the victory. NC State was smacked around by Clemson, 59-35. Clemson racked up 523 yards of total offense. NIU is 4-2 ATS in its last six games. The total has gone over in five of North Carolina State’s last seven games. NC State is firm at -7. The total is locked in at 47. Pick: Northern Illinois

Nebraska (3-1) (3-1 ATS) at Purdue (1-2) (1-2 ATS)

Last week, Illinois outscored Nebraska 14-7 in the second half to take the game into overtime. Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer hit wide receiver Pat Bryant in overtime to secure the 31-24 victory. The Boilermakers drowned inside of the Beavers dam at Oregon State, 38-21. Purdue quarterback Hudson Card completed 7 of 17 passes for 56 yards, including one touchdown and one interception. The total has gone under in four of Nebraska’s last five games. Purdue is 1-4 ATS in its previous five games. This line moved Nebraska up a notch to -10, and the total hovered around 49. Pick: Nebraska

Massachusetts (1-3) (1-3 ATS) at Miami (OH) (0-3) (1-2 ATS)

UMASS earned its first win of the season last week against Central Connecticut, 35-31. Minutemen quarterback Taisun Phommachanh passed for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns. Miami (OH) was outmuscled in South Bend, falling to Notre Dame 28-3. Irish wide receiver Beaux Collins hauled in four catches for 60 yards, including one touchdown. UMASS is 1-4 ATS in its last five games. The total has gone under in Miami’s (OH) last eight games. Miami (OH) moved up a point to -18. The total is sitting at 46.5. Pick: Miami (OH)

Georgia Tech (3-2) (3-2 ATS) – Bye week

Georgia Tech managed just 19 points in its 31-19 loss at Louisville last week. Surprisingly, the Yellow Jackets were held to 98 yards rushing on 37 attempts (2.6 YPC). Next week: Duke

Stanford (2-1) (2-1 ATS) at #17 Clemson (2-1) (2-1 ATS)

Stanford traveled across the country and squashed the Orange, 26-24. Syracuse rushed for 26 yards on 17 carries. Clemson manhandled NC State 59-35. Tigers’ quarterback, Cade Klubnik, passed for 209 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 70 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown run. Stanford is 7-0 SU in their last seven games against an ACC opponent. Clemson is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games. The line on Clemson climbed to -21.5, with the total sitting at 57.5. Pick: Under 57.5

Navy (3-0) (2-1 ATS) at UAB (1-2) (2-1 ATS)

Navy remained undefeated on the season after picking up its fourth win against Memphis, 56-44. The game featured a ton of offense as Navy racked up 566 yards while Memphis added 659 yards of its own. UAB will enter this game off a bye. The Blazers lost to Arkansas the week before, 37-27. The game was tied at halftime 20-20 before the Razorbacks pulled away. The total has gone over in four of Navy’s last five games. UAB is 4-1 in its last five home games. Navy is sitting at -3.5 with a total of 57. Pick: Navy

Florida State (1-3) (1-3 ATS) at SMU (3-1) (2-2 ATS)

It took four games, but Florida State squeaked out its first win of the season against Cal, 14-9. Seminoles’ quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, completed 16 of 27 passes for 177 yards, including one touchdown and one interception. SMU beat the frog snot out of the TCU Horned Frogs, 66-42. The SMU defense created five turnovers, including three lost fumbles and two interceptions. Florida State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games. The total has gone under in four of SMU’s last six games. This line has SMU up a point to -5.5 and the total resting at 47.5. Pick: Over 47.5

Virginia (3-1) (2-1-1 ATS) – Bye week

Last week, Virginia ran over Coastal Carolina 43-24. Cavaliers’ running back, Xavier Brown carried the ball 9 times for 171 yards. Virginia rushed for 384 yards on 58 carries as a unit, including three touchdowns. Next week: Boston College

Army (3-0) (3-0 ATS) at Temple (1-3) (2-2 ATS)

Army cooked Rice, 37-14. Black Knights’ running back, Bryson Daily, rushed for 145 yards on 23 carries, including three scores. Temple protected its house against Utah State, 45-29. Owls quarterback Evan Simons passed for 271 yards and a whopping five touchdowns. Army is 5-0 ATS in its last five games. The total has gone over in seven of Temple’s last nine games against Army. Army’s surprising start has moved this line from 11 to 12.5. The total is 45.5. Pick: Army

Wisconsin (2-1) (0-3) ATS) at #13 USC (2-1) (2-1 ATS)

Wisconsin hopes to be fully healed from its 42-10 beatdown it received from Alabama two weeks ago. On the flip side, USC will need to recover from its 27-24 heartbreaking loss to Michigan. Wolverines’ running back, Kalei Mullings, scored the winning touchdown with 37 seconds left in regulation. Trojans’ quarterback, Miller Moss, completed 28-51 passes for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The total has gone under in 10 of Wisconsin’s last 15 games. USC is 1-4 ATS in its last five home games. USC is hovering around -16, with the total coming in at 50.5. Pick: Wisconsin

*Notre Dame’s 2024 opponents are listed in bold.