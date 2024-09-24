For the first time this season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish enter a matchup with a multiple-game winning streak. However, they face a stiff challenge at home against the undefeated Louisville Cardinals, who are coming off a 31-19 victory over Georgia Tech. The Cardinals arrive ranked one spot ahead of the revenge-minded Irish, who remember the stinging 33-20 loss they suffered at Louisville last season.

Below is a list of the key matchups to watch on Saturday:

QB Riley Leonard vs. Louisville Defense

Leonard had a strong game in the win over Miami of Ohio, throwing for 154 yards and running for 143 more, including two touchdown runs. One area of concern is Leonard’s lack of consistency when it comes to throwing the ball. If Louisville can shut down or at least limit the Notre Dame running game, the challenge to defeat the Cardinals gets that much tougher.

Louisville’s 12-point win over Georgia Tech didn’t come easy, with the defense and special teams coming up big. The Cardinal defenders delivered a goal-line stand, scored on a deflected lateral and returned a blocked field goal. In its three wins, Louisville has only allowed opposing offenses 268 yards per game and has been especially tough against the run, giving up a mere 2.5 yards per carry. Last season, a veteran Irish line had problems containing the Cardinals’ pass rush, which makes this week’s clash even more of a concern, given the issues for Notre Dame with that unit.

Notre Dame Defense vs. QB Tyler Shough

In each of the Irish’s three wins in 2024, they’ve picked off a pair of passes and were blanked in that area in the loss to Northern Illinois. So making big plays on defense against a stronger Louisville squad increases the chances of a much-needed victory. Notre Dame’s run defense slipped on Saturday after holding Purdue to just 38 yards. Miami of Ohio entered that game with the worst running game in the country. yet had no problem gaining yardage in the first half before adjustments were implemented.

Shough began his collegiate career in 2018 at Oregon and later transferred to Texas Tech. In his first season at Louisville, he’s averaging just over 25 throws and roughly 285 yards per game, with eight touchdown passes and no picks. He stands six-feet-five but isn’t much of a threat to run, so getting pressure on him is imperative. That will take some effort since the Louisville front line has only allowed two sacks thus far.

LT Anthonie Knapp vs. DE Ashton Gillotte

Knapp’s on-the-job training continues with signs of improvement popping up every now and then. The overall line still has some issues relating to the protection of Leonard, along with some nagging penalty problems. Knapp will especially have to be at his best on Saturday since the Cardinals will again have a strong pass rush looking for sacks.

Gillotte’s numbers this season don’t stand out but the Irish know all about him after his outstanding game against them last year. He was involved in two of Louisville’s five sacks of Sam Hartman and has the versatility to play at different positions on the line. That may mean that other linemen will be tasked with trying to handle Gillotte.

RT Aamil Wagner vs. LEO Tramel Logan

Wagner received praise from Freeman during his press conference for his hustle and continues to get more comfortable at his position. He’s got the size to help move the ball forward but keeping track of Logan and other Cardinal defenders will be an important part of his job on Saturday.

Logan transferred from South Florida after last season and has already shown in the first three games why the Cardinal coaches wanted him. In his role as a hybrid linebacker-lineman, he’s collected 11 tackles and leads the team in sacks with three. He’s made five stops behind the line and, playing the weakside, will see action on both sides of the front unit.

CB Benjamin Morrison vs. WR Ja’Corey Brooks

Morrison remains the top cornerback on the Irish roster and broke up a pass in the end zone against Miami on Saturday. That was his second of the season and 17th of his Notre Dame career. He hasn’t gotten an interception in the first four games, a change from his prolific output in the category during his first two seasons.

In just three games, Brooks has developed into Shough’s favorite target with 17 receptions for 297 yards and two scores. He was another valuable offseason transfer, coming from Alabama after an injury-plagued season last year limited him to just three catches. The year before, he appeared to be developing into another Crimson Tide gem with 39 grabs. He’s a big target at six-foot-three and will undoubtedly be called upon during Saturday’s clash.