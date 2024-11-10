Notre Dame returned from a bye week in top form, dismantling Florida State 52-3 at home. With both the offense and defense firing on all cylinders, the Irish put up the most points against the Seminoles since Miami FL scored 52 on them in 2020. This win keeps Notre Dame undefeated against ACC teams this season, as they now hold a 4-0 record in these matchups. The victory also added to an impressive series of accomplishments, with Notre Dame maintaining its streak of sell-out crowds and adding another win to their already impressive home and night game records.

Attendance

Notre Dame Stadium saw its 11th consecutive sell-out with a crowd of 77,622 fans filling the stands. The electric atmosphere contributed to Notre Dame’s night game dominance, adding to their 23-7 all-time record in home night games.

Notre Dame Team Notes

Historical Night for Notre Dame : With this victory, Notre Dame improved to 6-6 all-time against Florida State, and 4-2 against the Seminoles when playing at home in Notre Dame Stadium.

: With this victory, Notre Dame improved to 6-6 all-time against Florida State, and 4-2 against the Seminoles when playing at home in Notre Dame Stadium. ACC Dominance : Notre Dame’s record against the Atlantic Coast Conference continues to be strong. All-time, the Irish are now 219-84-3 against ACC teams, and this season they remain undefeated at 4-0, demonstrating their ability to handle conference opponents with ease.

: Notre Dame’s record against the Atlantic Coast Conference continues to be strong. All-time, the Irish are now 219-84-3 against ACC teams, and this season they remain undefeated at 4-0, demonstrating their ability to handle conference opponents with ease. Night Game Success : Playing under the lights has been a good omen for Notre Dame, who improved to 23-7 in night games at home. This victory further solidifies Notre Dame Stadium as one of the toughest environments for night matchups.

: Playing under the lights has been a good omen for Notre Dame, who improved to 23-7 in night games at home. This victory further solidifies Notre Dame Stadium as one of the toughest environments for night matchups. Home Game Excellence : The Irish’s dominance at Notre Dame Stadium is a testament to their consistency and resilience. With this win, Notre Dame now boasts an all-time home game record of 525-131-13, including a 381-199-5 record specifically in Notre Dame Stadium.

: The Irish’s dominance at Notre Dame Stadium is a testament to their consistency and resilience. With this win, Notre Dame now boasts an all-time home game record of 525-131-13, including a 381-199-5 record specifically in Notre Dame Stadium. November Wins : Notre Dame has a solid track record in November, and this victory improved their all-time November 9th record to 11-5-2 overall, with a 5-3-1 record when playing at home on this date.

: Notre Dame has a solid track record in November, and this victory improved their all-time November 9th record to 11-5-2 overall, with a 5-3-1 record when playing at home on this date. Success off Bye Weeks: Head Coach Marcus Freeman’s preparation was evident as Notre Dame continued their winning streak following bye weeks. The team has now gone 5-0 in games after a bye during Freeman’s tenure, showcasing his ability to maximize extra preparation time and keep the team sharp.

Defensive Mastery

Notre Dame’s defense has been consistently excellent this season, and the Florida State game was no exception. The Irish held the Seminoles to just 208 total yards of offense, marking the fifth time this season that the defense has held an opponent under 250 total yards (previous games include Texas A&M, Purdue, Miami OH, and Stanford). Notre Dame last achieved this feat in 1988 – the same year that Notre Dame won its last national championship. With eight sacks, Notre Dame’s pass rush was relentless, matching their highest single-game sack total since the team achieved the same feat in 2019 against Virginia.

Key Player Highlights

Rylie Mills : The senior defensive lineman had a standout performance, recording three sacks- a career-high. Mills dominated the second quarter, posting two back-to-back sacks that halted any offensive momentum Florida State tried to build.

: The senior defensive lineman had a standout performance, recording three sacks- a career-high. Mills dominated the second quarter, posting two back-to-back sacks that halted any offensive momentum Florida State tried to build. Jack Kiser : A veteran presence on the field, Kiser tied the Notre Dame record for career games played, marking his 62nd appearance. This accomplishment places him in elite company and highlights his durability and importance to the team over the years.

: A veteran presence on the field, Kiser tied the Notre Dame record for career games played, marking his 62nd appearance. This accomplishment places him in elite company and highlights his durability and importance to the team over the years. Riley Leonard : The quarterback’s ability to impact the game with his legs was once again on display, as Leonard scored his 12th rushing touchdown of the season, placing him second on Notre Dame’s all-time list for quarterback rushing touchdowns in a single season. Leonard added a 13th rushing touchdown in the third quarter, bringing him even closer to the record of 14, set by Brandon Wimbush in 2017.

: The quarterback’s ability to impact the game with his legs was once again on display, as Leonard scored his 12th rushing touchdown of the season, placing him second on Notre Dame’s all-time list for quarterback rushing touchdowns in a single season. Leonard added a 13th rushing touchdown in the third quarter, bringing him even closer to the record of 14, set by Brandon Wimbush in 2017. Jeremiyah Love: Love continued his impressive scoring streak, finding the end zone for the ninth straight game. This scoring streak ties him with Vegas Ferguson for the fourth-longest in Notre Dame history, and he is now just two games shy of matching the record set by Wayne Bullock in 1973-74.

Milestones and Firsts

Luke Talich : The sophomore safety made a memorable play with his first career interception, which he returned 79 yards for a touchdown. This big play not only secured the Irish’s dominance but also marked Talich’s first career score.

: The sophomore safety made a memorable play with his first career interception, which he returned 79 yards for a touchdown. This big play not only secured the Irish’s dominance but also marked Talich’s first career score. Jordan Clark : The senior defensive back notched his first interception in a Notre Dame uniform, although it was the fourth of his collegiate career.

: The senior defensive back notched his first interception in a Notre Dame uniform, although it was the fourth of his collegiate career. Deion Colzie : Colzie contributed offensively with his first touchdown reception of the season, adding a late score for the Irish.

: Colzie contributed offensively with his first touchdown reception of the season, adding a late score for the Irish. Justin Fisher : The junior running back recorded his first career reception and had a rush attempt, showcasing his versatility on the field.

: The junior running back recorded his first career reception and had a rush attempt, showcasing his versatility on the field. Jake Tafelski : The senior also had his first reception and rushing attempt in a Notre Dame uniform, adding to the team’s offensive depth.

: The senior also had his first reception and rushing attempt in a Notre Dame uniform, adding to the team’s offensive depth. Career Tackles: Several Irish players recorded their first career tackles, including freshmen Sean Sevillano Jr., Tae Johnson, and Tommy Powlus, along with senior Grant Ristoff.

Career Highs

Donovan Hinish : Hinish had a career day, matching his personal best with five tackles and notching two sacks, adding to the team’s dominant pass rush.

: Hinish had a career day, matching his personal best with five tackles and notching two sacks, adding to the team’s dominant pass rush. Jaden Greathouse: Greathouse tied his career high with five receptions, amassing 66 yards and helping keep the chains moving for Notre Dame.

What’s Next for Notre Dame Football

With a resounding victory over Florida State, Notre Dame moves to an 8-1 record as they gear up for the season’s final stretch. Notre Dame hosts Virginia next week before hitting the road to “host” Arym at Yankee Stadium and then finishing the season in Los Angeles against arch-rival USC. The Irish’s complete performance on both sides of the ball has them in a strong position for College Football Playoff positioning.