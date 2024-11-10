Another week, another blowout victory for Notre Dame football. The Irish hosted one of the worst Florida State teams of all time last night and only added to the Seminole’s miserable season with a 52-3 total domination. The Irish defense suffocated the Seminole offense, while the Notre Dame offense once again ran and passed for 200+ yards respectively. Riley Leonard ran for 2 more touchdowns while throwing for a third. Rylie Mills passed a ferocious pass rush that collectively registered 8 sacks with 3 of his own, and Luke Talich put the exclamation point on rout with a pick-6 in the final minute of the game. The Irish improved to 8-1 on the season with the win as they head into next weekend’s Senior Day contest with Virginia.

There’s a ton of highlights from this one, so sit down, pour a coffee and enjoy all the biggest plays from Notre Dame’s latest beatdown.