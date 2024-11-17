Notre Dame delivered another stellar performance on Saturday, defeating Virginia 35-14 in front of a packed house at Notre Dame Stadium. This victory not only secured the Irish’s ninth win of the season but also highlighted their continued dominance in key matchups. From record-setting individual efforts to significant team milestones, Notre Dame once again proved why they are among the nation’s elite. Let’s break down the numbers from this impressive Senior Day triumph.

Team Stats and Milestones

Notre Dame’s commanding victory over Virginia added several noteworthy milestones and reinforced its dominance at home and in ACC matchups:

Attendance: 77,622, marking the 12th consecutive sellout at Notre Dame Stadium and the second straight season with all home games sold out.

All-Time Series vs. Virginia: The Irish improved to 5-0, including a perfect 2-0 record at Notre Dame Stadium.

ACC Dominance: Notre Dame is now 220-84-3 all-time against Atlantic Coast Conference teams and 5-0 against ACC teams this season.

Home Records: The Irish advanced to 526-131-13 all-time in home games and 382-199-5 in Notre Dame Stadium.

Senior Day Excellence: Marcus Freeman's team is 3-0 on Senior Day, extending Notre Dame's all-time record to 103-25-5 in final home games. They've won eight straight Senior Day contests, outscoring opponents 179-21 over the last four years.

Individual Highlights

Jack Kiser:

With his 63rd career game appearance, Kiser set a Notre Dame record, surpassing Houston Griffith’s 62 games played.

Jeremiyah Love:

Rushing Stats: Recorded his third 100-yard rushing game of the season with a career-high 137 yards, highlighted by a spectacular 76-yard touchdown run.

Touchdown Streak: Extended his streak of games with a rushing touchdown to 10, tying the fourth-best in Notre Dame history and matching Autry Denson's 1998 record for most to start a season.

Xavier Watts:

Secured his 11th career interception late in the first half, moving into a tie for ninth on Notre Dame’s all-time interception list.

Aneyas Williams:

Logged career highs across the board with seven carries, three receptions, and 35 receiving yards.

Jayden Harrison:

Caught his first touchdown pass as a member of Notre Dame, the fifth of his career.

James Rendell:

Unleashed a 64-yard punt, the longest for Notre Dame since a 61-yard effort by Jon Sot against Marshall.

Firsts and Records

Donovan Hinish: Made his first career start on the defensive line.

Senior Day Legacy: Since 2018, Notre Dame has outscored Senior Day opponents 306-62, a testament to the team's consistent home-field advantage under the lights of Notre Dame Stadium.

Conclusion

This win over Virginia showcased Notre Dame’s ability to dominate in all facets of the game. With standout performances, new records, and continued consistency under Marcus Freeman, the Irish cemented their status as one of the nation’s top teams heading into the final stretch of the season.