Senior Day is an emotional day for every program. And this year on Senior Day, the Irish played a bit of an emotional rollercoaster early before cruising to an easy win that still left plenty of room for improvement. The Irish jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead thanks in large part to the defense forcing five turnovers. The second half wasn’t quite as exciting for the Irish, with the offense scoring just seven more points the rest of the way.

Riley Leonard tallied three touchdown passes (Kevin Bauman, Mitchell Evans, Jayden Harrison) for the second time this season, while Jeremiyah Love scored two more, giving him a touchdown in every game and moving within one game of tying the Irish record for consecutive games with a touchdown. Adon Shuler, Xavier Watts, and Leonard Moore all registered interceptions.