Prior to the Shamrock Series game in Yankee Stadium, Notre Dame last faced Army in 2016 and unarmed them, 44-6. Fast forward eight years to last week’s game, and not much has changed as the Irish torched the Black Knights once again, 49-14. The beatdown was such a matter of fact that Army’s head coach, Jeff Monken, found no excuses post-game.

“What a great football team we played tonight,” coach Monken admitted. “They are really athletic and extremely well coached. I mean, in every phase, they outclassed us. They blocked us and kept us blocked. We couldn’t sustain blocks in the interior or on the perimeter. They did a great job on the punt block. It’s embarrassing to have that happen. That hadn’t happened to our program in years.”

Like most Notre Dame pundits who dismiss the Irish’s ranking due to their strength of schedule, Army may have underestimated Notre Dame as well.

“No surprises, but maybe I’m just surprised at how much better they were tonight,” coach Monken said of Notre Dame. “I thought we would be competitive in the game. I thought we could play with them. I thought we could block them and sustain blocks enough to get the run game going. I thought our guys, with the way we play, with effort on defense might be able to rally and make some plays. There were no surprises.

“Their football team was highly motivated,” Monken continued. “They’re playing for a spot in the college football playoff. They are well-coached. It’s apparent. They have a very strong culture, and those guys play together. They’re playing with a lot of pride. It was just a very difficult team to beat tonight and I’m certain they’re probably going to make it tough on a lot of people to beat them.”

Army opened the game with a three-and-out on offense. Conversely, Notre Dame scored on its first offensive possession and never looked back. On the fifth play of the first drive, quarterback Riley Leonard connected with receiver Jordan Faison for a 28-yard touchdown pass. After gaining an early 35-7 third-quarter lead, Leonard was pulled from the game for backup quarterback Steve Angeli and other reserves to get some valuable reps. Leonard finished with 148 yards passing, including two touchdowns. He also carried the ball eight times for 30 yards (3.8 (YPC).

The star of the game on offense for Notre Dame was running back Jeremyiah Love. He carried the ball seven times for 130 yards and two touchdowns. One of his scores came on a 68-yard touchdown run. As a running back committee, Notre Dame rushed for 275 yards on 28 carries (9.8 YPC). Army’s defense entered the game, allowing just 277 yards per game. Notre Dame’s offense exited the game with 464 total yards, with the reserves getting playing time early in the second half.

Army’s defense wasn’t what people were raving about coming into New York. Instead, their vaunted offense was averaging over 400 total yards, including a whopping 335 rushing yards per game. However, against Notre Dame’s suffocating defense, the Black Knights managed just 233 total yards, including a season-low 207 yards on the ground. That type of team effort will be needed again this week against a more sophisticated offense showcased by athletes that will be superior to Army’s. Next up: USC

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

DB Chance Tucker (ACL), OT Charles Jagusah (Pectoral), RB Gi’Bran Payne (ACL), OL Ashton Craig (knee), DL Jordan Botelho (knee), DL Boubacar Traore (ACL), DB Ben Morrison (hip), WR KK Smith (collarbone) are all out for the season. RB Devyn Ford and DL Howard Cross (ankle) are questionable. LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (sprained knee) and Bodie Kahoun are out versus USC. DB Jaden Mickey will miss the remainder of the season (transfer portal).

USC

OT Micah Banuelos is questionable.

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 51-37-5 all-time versus USC

The total has gone over in five of Notre Dame’s last seven games

Notre Dame is 7-0 ATS in their last seven games

USC has led in the 4 th quarter of every game this season

quarter of every game this season Notre Dame is 5-1 SU in its last six games against USC

Money Line (Point Spread) and Total (Over / Under)

#5 Notre Dame (10-1) (9-2 ATS) at USC (6-5) (7-4 ATS)

The last time Notre Dame traveled to Los Angeles was in 2022. At the time, USC was 10-1, ranked #5, and a 5.5-point favorite over the then-15th-ranked Irish. The Trojans won that game easily, 38-27. To add insult to injury, USC quarterback Caleb Williams painted his nails with “F–K NDXX” for that game. This year, roles will be different as #5 Notre Dame is 10-1 and nearly a touchdown favorite over the unranked Trojans. Not only that, but it will not be Marcus Freeman’s first time traveling to the Coliseum as Notre Dame’s head coach. He admitted that he still hasn’t recovered from his 2022 visit.

“You guys hear me talk about keep the pain, well that’s one that sticks with me for a long time,” Freeman said of the loss to USC in 2022. “It is one that I’m going to make sure the guys in this program understand because I don’t care if you were here or not; there’s certain expectations when you’re in a relationship, right, and we are all in a relationship together. So, the pain that I felt as a head coach leaving there in 2022, they’re all going to understand no matter if you were here or not.”

One of Notre Dame’s newcomers not on the 2022 roster is wide receiver Beaux Collins. The Clemson transfer confirmed that coach Freeman meant what he said by letting everyone in the program feel his pain.

“Walking in the locker room, they have the (USC) game from, I believe, two years ago when Notre Dame lost on all the T. V’s and all around the locker room,” Collins informed. “I’ve already been watching all the plays. I almost have them memorized. He does a good job in the team meetings of explaining what that feeling was like a couple of years ago and not letting us forget how big of a game this is.”

This will be just the third time in 13 years that Notre Dame will be a road favorite against​​ USC, largely due to the Trojans’ record this year. Although USC is 6 and 5, they have had a fourth-quarter lead in every game this season, including an overtime loss to #4 Penn State.

USC won its second game in a row last week, defeating UCLA 16-13. Leading the way in both games was a new face at quarterback. UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava is now 2-0 as the Trojans’ starter. In the week prior, he led USC to a 28-20 victory over Nebraska. After two games as starting quarterback, Maiava is 44 for 70 with 480 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

“He (Maiava) tends to make different decisions than (Miller) Moss did,” Freeman stated. “I’m not saying that’s good or bad. He makes some really quick decisions and a couple of different things, like extending plays with his legs. He’s got a really good arm, and he isn’t putting them in many negative situations.”

This will undoubtedly be Maiava’s biggest test to date, as Notre Dame ranks 4th in total defense and 2nd in scoring defense. However, this game will also be one of Notre Dame’s most significant challenges as USC ranks #14 in passing offense, just one spot below Louisville. In September, the Cardinals passed for 264 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception against this Irish secondary.

Another challenge for Notre Dame will be on offense. USC is ranked 43rd in stopping the run, allowing 130 rush yards per game, while the Irish offense ranks 11th in rushing with 221 yards per game. Ironically, however, the deciding factor in this game may be each team’s weakness.

USC’s glaring hole is its secondary, ​​ ​​which is ​​ranked 93rd and surrenders 235​​ yards per game. Notre Dame’s passing attack will enter this week ranked 99th and averages 198 yards per game. On paper, this game should be close, which is likely why the 5th ranked team in the nation is only 7.5-point favorites to a five-loss USC team. The total for this game is 51.5.

While stats are tangible, team culture is one thing that is not. Army didn’t see team culture in the team rankings heading into last week’s game, but they surely discovered it in person. The ability to close out games is a mindset. It is a standard. It is what currently separates USC and Notre Dame. “One play, one life” is the motto Coach Freeman has preached all season long to his team. It is something that will not be shown in the final statistics after Saturday’s game, but it should reveal itself in the outcome.

“You don’t have to play in close games to feel the pressure of performing on this play, and that is why we coach the way we coach,” Freeman admitted. “There has to be pressure to execute on this play, and close games are won by executing on that play when it matters the most. We try to create that type of mindset in practice and in the game no matter what the score is, no matter who’s in there, you have to get your job done on that play.”

Pick: Notre Dame

Live Notre Dame Futures to Watch:

National Championship game winner +1500

To make the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs -650

Behind Enemy Lines Week 14:

PICKS-Win/Loss on the year: (52-44-2 ATS)

#3 Texas (10-1) (6-5 ATS) AT #20 Texas A&M (8-3) (3-8 ATS)

Texas spanked Kentucky last week, 31-14. Longhorns’ running back Quintrevion Wisner carried the ball 26 times for 158 yards and one touchdown. It took four overtimes for Auburn to defeat Texas A&M, 43-41. Aggies’ quarterback Marcel Reed passed for 297 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Texas is 1-4 ATS in its last five games. The total has gone under in 6 of Texas A&M’s last nine games versus Texas. Just about every book has Texas at -6 with a 48.5. Pick: Texas

Central Michigan (4-7) (4-6-1 ATS) at Northern Illinois (6-5) (5-5-1 ATS)

Central Michigan stopped its season-long bleeding and ended its five-game losing streak by defeating Western Michigan, 16-14. WMU was limited to 184 yards of total offense. Northern Illinois earned its fifth loss of the year, falling to Miami OH, 20-9. The Huskies were held to 242 yards of offense. CMU is 9-1 ATS in its last ten games versus NIU. The total has gone over in four of NIU’s previous five games against CMU. NIU is -13, with a total of 45. Pick: Northern Illinois

Purdue (1-10) (3-8 ATS) at #10 Indiana (10-1) (8-3 ATS)

Purdue reached the double-digit mark in losses for the season after falling at Michigan State, 24-17. Purdue quarterback Hudson Card completed 26 of 27 passes for 342 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Indiana was roughed up at Ohio State, 38-15. Indiana was held to 153 yards of total offense. Purdue is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games versus Indiana. The total has gone over in four of Indiana’s last six games versus Purdue. Indiana is coming in at -29 with a total of 56.5. Pick: Over 56.5

Miami OH (7-4) (5-6 ATS) at Bowling Green (7-4) (6-5 ATS)

Miami OH beat Northern Illinois, 20-9. The win moved Miami OH to 6-1 in conference play. Bowling Green added its sixth conference win by defeating Ball State 38-13. Ball State was limited to 254 yards of offense. Miami OH is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Bowling Green. The total has gone under in four of Bowling Green’s last five games against Miami OH. Bowling Green is -2.5, with a total of 42. Pick: Bowling Green

Louisville (7-4) (5-6 ATS) at Kentucky (4-7) (7-4 ATS)

Pitt traveled to Louisville to get blown out by the Cardinals, 37-9. Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough completed 17 of 28 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns. Kentucky lost at Texas, 31-14. Kentucky was limited to 232 yards of offense. Louisville is 0-5 ATS in its last five games against Kentucky. The total has gone over in four of Kentucky’s last five games versus Louisville. Louisville is -3.5, with a total of 48.5. Pick: Louisville

Stanford (3-8) (4-7 ATS) at San Jose State (6-5) (5-6 ATS)

Stanford was outscored by Cal 17-7 in the second half as they fell to the Golden Bears 24-21. Stanford’s defense limited Cal to 75 rushing yards on 28 carries (2.7 YPC). San Jose State was shut out 17-0 in the second half in their 27-16 loss to UNLV. San Jose State was held to 114 yards of total offense. The total has gone under in seven of Stanford’s last ten games. San Jose State is 1-6 ATS in its previous seven games. San Jose State has moved up to -3 with a total of 56. Pick: Stanford

Georgia Tech (7-4) (5-5-1 ATS) at #6 Georgia (9-2) (3-8 ATS)

Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo scored with 22 seconds remaining in the game to lead the Yellowjackets past NC State, 30-29. Philo passed for 265 yards and rushed for another 57 yards and a touchdown. Georgia was dominant in its scrimmage against Massachusetts, 59-21. Bulldogs’ quarterback Carson Beck passed for 297 yards and four touchdowns. GT is 6-12 ATS in its last 18 games versus Georgia. The total has gone over in four of Georgia’s previous six games. Georgia is standing at -19.5, with a total of 53. Pick: Over 53

Navy (7-3) (6-4 ATS) at East Carolina (7-4) (7-4 ATS)

Navy will be fresh from a bye after suffering its third loss of the season in a shutout at home by #25 Tulane, 35-0. Navy quarterback Blake Horvath injured his ribs during the game’s first drive and did not return. The Midshipmen managed just 113 yards of offense. East Carolina outscored North Texas 33-7 in the second half to secure a 40-28 victory. Navy is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone over in five of ECU’s previous six games. East Carolina is -2.5 across the board, with a total of 56. Pick: Over 56

Florida (6-5) (7-4 ATS) at Florida State (2-9) (3-7-1 ATS)

Florida stunned #9 Ole Miss, 24-17. Gators’ running back Montrell Johnson ran for 107 yards, including a touchdown. Florida State added its second win of the year spectacularly by defeating Charleston Southern, 41-7. Seminoles’ quarterback Luke Kromenhoek completed 13 of 20 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Florida is 3-7 SU in its last ten games against Florida State. The total has gone under in eight of Florida State’s last 11 games. Florida is -15 with a 45.5. Pick: Over 45.5

Virginia (5-6) (6-4-1 ATS) at Virgnia Tech (5-6) (5-6 ATS)

Virginia fell victim to a home invasion by SMU losing, 33-7. SMU outgained Virginia 434 to 173 in total yards. Virginia Tech lost a close one to Duke, 31-28. Duke was limited to 64 yards rushing on 22 carries (2.9 YPC). Virginia is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games versus Virginia Tech. The total has gone over in 11 of Virginia Tech’s last 15 games. Virginia Tech is -7.5, with a total of 48.5. Pick: Virginia

UTSA (6-5) (5-6 ATS) at #25 Army (9-1) (7-3 ATS)

Army was overwhelmed by Notre Dame, 49-14. Notre Dame rushed for 275 yards on 28 carries (9.8 YPC). UTSA ran past Temple 51-27. The Roadrunners boasted 529 yards of total offense. UTSA is 4-1 ATS in its last five games. Army is 7-0 SU in its last seven home games. Army is -7 at most books with a total of 54.5. Pick: Army

