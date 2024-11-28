Welcome to UHND.com’s Notre Dame Holiday Gift Guide Series! This holiday season, we’re bringing you a carefully curated collection of gift ideas for the Fighting Irish fans in your life. Each guide in this series highlights unique, high-quality Notre Dame-themed items that are perfect for celebrating team spirit during the holidays and beyond.

In this edition, we’re focusing on the Notre Dame x Guinness Collection—a line of apparel that perfectly blends the iconic Fighting Irish brand with the timeless style and heritage of Guinness. Whether you’re shopping for a lifelong fan or looking to treat yourself, these items combine comfort, durability, and unmistakable pride in Notre Dame football and Irish culture.

UHND's 2024 Notre Dame Gift Guides

Guinness Partnership Gifts

1. Notre Dame x Guinness Stadium Pullover Hoodie (Oatmeal)

This oatmeal pullover hoodie is the perfect blend of comfort and style. Featuring a subtle yet striking Notre Dame and Guinness collaboration design, it's ideal for cooler game days, tailgating, or casual outings. The neutral tone pairs well with any outfit, making it a versatile addition to any Fighting Irish fan's wardrobe. Made with high-quality materials, this hoodie ensures warmth and durability while proudly showcasing your love for Notre Dame football and Irish heritage.

Material: Soft fleece lining for warmth and comfort.

2. Notre Dame x Guinness Stadium Pullover Hoodie (Navy)

This classic navy hoodie is a must-have for fans who love bold colors. With its Notre Dame branding and Guinness partnership, it's the perfect way to stay warm while cheering on the Fighting Irish. The rich navy hue makes it a standout piece, while the soft fleece lining ensures maximum comfort. Whether you're headed to the stadium or relaxing at home, this hoodie keeps you cozy while showing off your team spirit.

Material: Soft, durable fleece fabric.

3. Notre Dame x Guinness “Here Come the Irish” Oatmeal Crewneck

Celebrate the iconic "Here Come the Irish" chant with this oatmeal crewneck sweatshirt. Featuring a minimalistic design that combines Notre Dame's legacy with the timeless Guinness logo, this sweatshirt is perfect for layering or wearing solo on brisk days. The durable fabric ensures long-lasting wear, while the comfortable fit makes it a go-to piece for Notre Dame fans who want to keep it classic yet modern.

Material: Midweight fleece for layering or solo wear.

4. Notre Dame x Guinness “Here Come the Irish” Green Crewneck

This green crewneck sweatshirt is a bold choice for fans who love celebrating Irish heritage. The vibrant green color is eye-catching, making it the perfect piece for St. Patrick's Day, game days, or casual outings. The "Here Come the Irish" slogan adds a spirited touch, while the fleece lining keeps you warm. Pair it with jeans for a relaxed look, or layer it under a jacket for extra warmth.

Material : Soft fleece for comfort and warmth.

: Soft fleece for comfort and warmth. Style: Vibrant green with “Here Come the Irish” slogan.

5. Notre Dame x Guinness “Here Come the Irish” T-Shirt (Navy)

This navy t-shirt is a staple for any Fighting Irish fan. Its lightweight and breathable fabric makes it ideal for warmer weather, while the iconic "Here Come the Irish" phrase proudly showcases team pride. The collaboration between Notre Dame and Guinness adds a touch of sophistication, making this t-shirt perfect for game days, casual outings, or as a gift for fans of all ages.

Material : Lightweight cotton blend.

: Lightweight cotton blend. Style: Classic navy with “Here Come the Irish” slogan.

6. Notre Dame x Guinness Victory Falls Tri-Blend T-Shirt (Cream)

Soft, lightweight, and stylish, this cream tri-blend t-shirt is perfect for fans who want comfort without sacrificing team spirit. Its classic design features subtle Notre Dame and Guinness branding, making it versatile enough for game days or casual wear. The neutral cream tone pairs effortlessly with any outfit, while the durable fabric ensures it remains a favorite for years to come.

Material : Soft tri-blend fabric for all-day wear.

: Soft tri-blend fabric for all-day wear. Style: Neutral cream tone with subtle Notre Dame and Guinness branding.

7. Notre Dame x Guinness Victory Falls Tri-Blend T-Shirt (Gold)

Add a touch of gold to the Notre Dame fan in your life's wardrobe with this vibrant tri-blend t-shirt. Perfect for showing off Notre Dame's signature color, this tee combines style, comfort, and durability. The soft material and classic fit make it an excellent choice for tailgating, watching games from home, or running errands.

Material : Soft and breathable tri-blend fabric.

: Soft and breathable tri-blend fabric. Style: Vibrant gold with bold team spirit.

8. Notre Dame x Guinness “Here Come the Irish” T-Shirt (Heather Green)

This heather green t-shirt celebrates the spirit of Notre Dame and Irish culture. The "Here Come the Irish" slogan is front and center, while the comfortable tri-blend material ensures a great fit. The unique green color makes it a standout piece, perfect for any occasion where team pride is essential.

Material : Tri-blend fabric for softness and durability.

: Tri-blend fabric for softness and durability. Style: Heather green with bold “Here Come the Irish” design.

9. Notre Dame x Guinness “Here Come the Irish” T-Shirt (Heathered Cream)

For fans who prefer understated elegance, this heathered cream t-shirt is a great choice. Its subtle color scheme and timeless design make it easy to dress up or down. The soft fabric ensures all-day comfort, while the Guinness and Notre Dame collaboration adds a touch of Irish charm.