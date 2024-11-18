Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross has been upgraded to questionable for this weekend’s highly anticipated matchup against the undefeated Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium. The news comes as a significant development for the Fighting Irish as they prepare for a pivotal game against a team boasting a perfect record as they hope to boost their playoff record with a win over a ranked opponent.

Cross, a critical anchor of Notre Dame’s defensive line, suffered an injury during the Florida State game on November 9, leaving fans concerned about his availability for the remainder of the season. The way Cross got rolled up on, Notre Dame fans held their breathe hoping it was nothing serious. Updates last week from head coach Marcus Freeman expressed hope that Cross could return sooner than expected, but his early-week status as “out” for Virginia raised doubts.

“Howard Cross will still be questionable for this game. We will see how he progresses as we move forward this week,” Freeman said on Monday. The upgrade to “questionable” marks a step forward, but it’s worth noting Freeman’s history when it comes to injury updates. Typically, when Freeman labels a player questionable early in the week, they tend to remain sidelined on game day.

Notre Dame’s defense has leaned heavily on Cross’s leadership and production this season. The senior lineman has been a disruptive force in the trenches, excelling in both run-stopping and pass-rushing situations. His absence last week against Virginia was manageable with the Virginia offense unable to do much of anything without the assistance of the ACC officiating crew until the final drive of the game.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Saturday’s showdown in the Bronx. At 9-1, the Irish are fighting to solidify their position in the College Football Playoff race, while Army arrives with an unblemished record and a potent triple-option offense. Cross’s presence would provide a crucial boost to Notre Dame’s defensive front against the Black Knights’ relentless rushing attack, which ranks among the nation’s best – especially with his experience against the option.

While optimism surrounds Cross’s potential return, Notre Dame fans may need to temper expectations until further updates are provided later this week. Freeman and his staff will undoubtedly prioritize Cross’s long-term health over short-term gains, but the hope remains that the standout defensive tackle will suit up under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium.

Whether or not Cross takes the field, Saturday is unexpectedly a clash of two ranked teams with major playoff implications.