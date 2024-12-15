The holidays are right around the corner, and if you’re looking to elevate your gift-giving for the Notre Dame fan in your life, this guide has you covered. From performance running shoes to comfortable slides and supportive socks, we’ve rounded up some top-notch Notre Dame gear. These items blend style, comfort, and Fighting Irish pride—perfect for game days, workouts, or simply showing off that unmistakable ND spirit.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour SlipSpeed Running Shoes (Navy)

A versatile running shoe that’s perfect for transitioning from workouts to casual wear, all while proudly displaying the ND colors.

Versatility: Easily transition from a quick morning run to a casual outing.

Style: Sleek navy design with official ND branding.

Comfort: Lightweight and supportive for everyday wear.

Purchase the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour SlipSpeed Running Shoes (Navy)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour Phantom 4 Shoes (Green)

These green Phantom 4s offer a sock-like fit and breathable comfort, making them ideal for gym sessions or weekend strolls.

Fit: Sock-like upper provides a snug, breathable feel.

Performance: Ideal for workouts, errands, or casual wear.

Colorway: Irish green ensures your fandom is always on display.

Purchase the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour Phantom 4 Shoes (Green)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men’s Under Armour Infinite 5 Running Shoes (White)

Subtle ND flair meets plush cushioning in a crisp white shoe built for comfort and style on any occasion.

Minimalist Design: Crisp white finish fits with any wardrobe.

Cushioning: Plush support for comfort on long runs or daily wear.

Versatility: Perfect for workouts, tailgates, or everyday life.

Purchase the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men’s Under Armour Infinite 5 Running Shoes (White)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour HOVR Sonic 5 Running Shoes (Green)

Responsive cushioning and a head-turning green hue make these HOVR Sonic 5s a stylish choice for runners who love ND.

Responsiveness: HOVR cushioning offers a springy, comfortable ride.

Vibrant Look: Bold green color stands out.

Performance: Built for runners who want both speed and style.

Purchase the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour HOVR Sonic 5 Running Shoes (Green)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish ISlide Primary Logo Slide Sandals (Navy)

Classic navy slides featuring the iconic ND logo, perfect for quick errands or relaxing after the game.

Classic Style: Show off the iconic ND logo front and center.

Easy Wear: Slip-on design is perfect for quick trips and lounging.

Comfortable Cushioning: Keeps feet happy post-workout or post-game.

Purchase the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ISlide Primary Logo Slide Sandals (Navy)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish ISlide Dune Faux Fur Slide Sandals (Tan)

Plush, faux fur slides that bring a hint of luxury to your Notre Dame fandom, ideal for cozy evenings in.

Luxury Feel: Plush faux fur for ultimate comfort.

Cozy Fit: Ideal for relaxing at home or in the dorm.

ND Branding: Subtle yet unmistakable team spirit.

Purchase the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ISlide Dune Faux Fur Slide Sandals (Tan)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish ISlide Script Blown Up Logo Slide Sandals (Green)

Bold green slides with a script-style ND logo, offering a splash of vibrant team spirit in every step.

Bold Logo: Oversized script logo commands attention.

Vibrant Color: Emerald green embodies Irish pride.

Comfortable Footbed: Perfect for warm-weather outings or trips to the pool.

Purchase the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ISlide Script Blown Up Logo Slide Sandals (Green)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish ISlide Shattered Logo Slide Sandals (Green)

A modern twist on the traditional ND emblem, these shattered logo slides are sure to turn heads at your next watch party.

Modern Look: Shattered logo adds a unique twist to the classic ND design.

Statement Piece: Stands out at watch parties and gatherings.

Comfort: Enjoy all-day ease with every step.

Purchase the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ISlide Shattered Logo Slide Sandals (Green)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour Playmaker Crew Socks (White)

Moisture-wicking, supportive socks that pair perfectly with any of your ND footwear selections.

Performance Fabric: Moisture-wicking material keeps feet dry.

Supportive Fit: Built-in arch support for added comfort.

Team Style: Subtle ND detailing perfect for pairing with any Irish footwear.

Purchase the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour Playmaker Crew Socks (White)

This holiday season, treat the Notre Dame faithful to these standout footwear and accessory picks—and let them step into the New Year with the ultimate Irish flair!