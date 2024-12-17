Notre Dame plays host for its first-ever postseason game at home on Friday night. The opponent will be the Indiana Hoosiers, with both teams sporting 11-1 records on the year. The winner in this matchup heads to the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s to face the Georgia Bulldogs in a semifinal clash.

The Irish enter this matchup with a 10-game winning streak, while the only blemish on Indiana’s 2024 schedule was a 38-15 road loss to Ohio State. The Hoosiers have made a remarkable one-year turnaround but have only defeated one team this season with a winning record.

Below are some of the on-field matchups to watch on Friday night:

QB Riley Leonard vs. Indiana Defense

Leonard began the 2024 season slowly when it came to the passing game but eventually scaled back the instinct to take off with the ball. He remains a threat with his legs, while his pass selections have largely zeroed in on mid-range passes that usually don’t risk an interception. He’s only been picked off five times this season, though he’d like to be able to establish the run before taking to the air.

The Hoosiers have allowed just 14.7 points per contest this season, with only one team compiling more than 350 yards of offense in a game. In four games this season, opponents have gained over 100 yards rushing and no team threw for over 300 yards against this unit. Leonard is a dual weapon and has plenty of other options that could make life difficult for Indiana defenders.

Notre Dame Defense vs. QB Kurtis Rourke

After a three-week absence from game action, the Irish defense looks to maintain its season-long run of success, combining a strong pass rush with big-play capability. Indiana scored 520 points during the regular season, so they have the weapons to threaten but most of those points came against competition that’s considered much weaker than what they’ll face against Notre Dame.

Rourke transferred from Ohio University during the offseason after starting the previous three years for the Bobcats. He’s thrown for over 2,800 yards and and topped his best year at OU with 27 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. He hasn’t used his running skills much this season but the Irish defense needs to put pressure on him to neutralize his biggest threat

RB Jeremiyah Love/Jadarian Price vs. WLB Aiden Fisher

Love and Price have developed into a potent one-two punch and may need to offer major contributions depending on weather conditions. The two rushers have shown off game-breaking speed, with Price also showing off a knack for breaking tackles. Love has scored 15 rushing touchdowns this season and stands just 51 yards away from breaking the 1,000-yard threshold.

Fisher is listed as a weakside backer but often plays on the inside where he’ll undoubtedly meet up with Love, Price or any other Irish running back. One of 13 transfers that first-year head coach Curt Cignetti brought with him during the offseason, Fisher leads the Hoosiers in tackles with 108 and can get back into pass coverage, contributing four pass deflections this season.

CB Leonard Moore vs. WR Elijah Sarratt

Moore continues to develop into an effective corner, with his talents helping blunt any negative impact from Benjamin Morrison’s season-ending injury. Besides his two interceptions in his first season with the Irish, Moore has also displayed the talent to deliver hard hits, forcing a pair of fumbles. He’ll be tested in this pivotal contest but appears to be ready for the challenge.

Sarratt is another of the James Madison imports and has served as Rourke’s favorite receiver this season with 49 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s coming off his biggest game of the season, though it came against lowly Purdue. Has good size and has the confidence to give himself a nickname: Waffle House, because he’s open around the clock. That cockiness will be tested since his two games against winning schools only garnered four catches and one touchdown.

OT Aamil Wagner/Anthonie Knapp vs. EDGE Mikail Kamara

The tandem of Wagner and Knapp will likely split time in trying to shut down Kamara, with Knapp’s presence on Leonard’s blind side an important consideration. In their first year, the duo has acquitted itself well, especially considering the injury issues that caused some re-working of a line that already had limited experience. Keeping Leonard upright on Friday night could play a major part in punching Notre Dame’s ticket for New Orleans.

Kamara flourished in his last year at James Madison in 2023 and continued his excellent play this season. Among his 44 tackles on the year, 15 have been behind the line of scrimmage. He also leads the Hoosiers with 10 sacks on the year and those talents help explain why he’s used on both sides of the line. He’s also a solid run defender which could potentially cause problems if Wagner and Knapp can’t keep him in check.