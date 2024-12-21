Notre Dame beat Indiana on Friday night 27-17 in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score. Notre Dame dominated this game for 55 minutes while building a 27-3 lead before Indiana scored a couple of garbage-time touchdowns to make the score look closer. The Irish dominated this one from start to finish though to advance to the quarterfinals on New Year’s Day where they will face Georgia. Jeremiyah Love had a 98-yard touchdown run, Riley Leonard threw for over 200 yards, and the Irish defense suffocated Indiana until they called off the dogs. On to the next round.