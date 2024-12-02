On Saturday, Notre Dame secured a 49-35 victory against longtime rival USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to secure its spot in the College Football Playoffs. Still, the win also highlighted areas that will need to be addressed by Marcus Freeman and his staff as the Fighting Irish eye a deep playoff run.

USC gave teams a blueprint for attacking the Notre Dame defense

Notre Dame’s defense displayed moments of brilliance but also some uncharacteristic inconsistencies against USC’s offense. The 557 total yards allowed, including 360 passing yards, were both season highs from a defense that was amongst the nation’s best. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava didn’t hit a high percentage of his throws, completing 27 of 48 passes, but three of those completions resulted in touchdowns. The Trojans’ success on deep balls and chunk plays often left the Notre Dame secondary scrambling. USC relied heavily on downfield shots, with Notre Dame playing man coverage on the outside as they typically do most of the game. Lincoln Riley’s game plan was to take vertical shots and hope his receivers would either win 50-50 balls or draw flags, and it worked better than any other offensive attack against Notre Dame all year.

While the Fighting Irish made crucial stops, including two game-changing interceptions returned for touchdowns by Christian Gray and Xavier Watts, a blueprint that didn’t exist before the game is now on film. Not every playoff team Notre Dame encounters will have the same talent at receiver to execute the same game plan, but it gives Al Golden plenty to work on over the next three weeks.

Christian Gray’s Rollercoaster Game

In Notre Dame’s win, Cornerback Christian Gray was both a hero and a frequent target of the USC offense. On the downside, Gray was flagged for a couple of critical pass interference penalties throughout the game, and he occasionally struggled in one-on-one matchups against USC’s speedy receivers. However, he more than redeemed himself with a huge third down stop in the fourth and then had the defining moment of his career late in the game with his electrifying 99-yard interception return for a touchdown. At the time, Notre Dame was up just 7, with USC driving to potentially tie the game.

Gray’s performance underscores the duality of Notre Dame’s defense: capable of extraordinary plays yet prone to costly errors. His ability to learn from mistakes and maintain composure will be critical as the stakes rise in the playoffs.

Turnovers Loom Large for Notre Dame Offense

Despite scoring 35 points (14 came via the pick 6’s), the Notre Dame offense was hampered by costly turnovers that gave USC opportunities to stay in the game. Jayden Thomas’s second-quarter fumble, recovered at Notre Dame’s 37-yard line, set up a quick touchdown drive for the Trojans. At the time, Notre Dame was in full control of the game, but the turnover gave USC life it didn’t have prior to the fumble. Riley Leonard’s interception in the third quarter also stalled momentum at a critical juncture, as USC capitalized with a strong defensive stand.

Leonard had an otherwise efficient game, completing 17 of 22 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Still, the interception was a rare head-scratching moment for Leonard, bringing back memories of his ill-advised interception against Northern Illinois.

Both turnovers came as the Irish looked to extend their lead in the game to two possessions, and both were huge momentum swings for USC. The Irish can’t make that same kind of mistake in the playoffs.

Red Zone Stubbornness from Mike Denbrock

Following the blowout win over Army, where the one area that could have been nitpicked was Notre Dame’s redzone offense, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said he was too stubborn with his playcalling in his weekly press conference. Well, again, Notre Dame’s red zone offense was a little underwhelming. While the team scored three touchdowns inside the 20-yard line, the red zone efficiency could have been higher. A particularly frustrating sequence came in the second quarter when the Fighting Irish settled for a short field goal attempt, only for Mitch Jeter to miss it.

Denbrock’s reliance on runs up the middle – mainly QB power runs – near the goal line failed to exploit USC’s defensive weaknesses. Riley Leonard is a big, powerful runner, but it seems clear that opposing defenses are keying on him as a runner in the redzone. Denbrock would be wise to use some time over the next couple of weeks before the playoffs start to self-scout his red zone play calling.

Marty Biagi’s bag is DEEP

Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi once again demonstrated his magic with another trick play that kept USC on its toes. A few weeks after the incompetent ACC officials stole one of the greatest trick plays we’ve ever seen from us with a BS penalty, Biagi pulled out another fake punt that resulted in an Irish first down once again utilizing former quarterback Tyler Buchner.

Buchner to Evans ☘️



FIRST DOWN IRISH#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/YU5O5bgqx5 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 30, 2024

Biagi’s ability to innovate on special teams gives Notre Dame a critical edge heading into the playoffs. On top of his trick play collection, Biagi’s work with James Rendell this year has been remarkable. The Australian import had a very rough start to his American football career, but he has become a weapon. He was only called on to punt twice, but he averaged 51 yards a kick on Saturday.

Kicking Game Concerns

While punting has been a positive development, Notre Dame’s kicking game remains a glaring concern, as Mitch Jeter’s missed 27-yard field goal in the second quarter highlighted lingering inconsistency. While Jeter converted all seven of his extra-point attempts, his miss came at a time when Notre Dame needed to extend its lead and maintain momentum. Jeter has not been the same since his midseason injury, and while his distance has returned, his accuracy has not. He completed his regular season, hitting just 6 of 12 field goal attempts.

After connecting on all three of his attempts versus Texas A&M in the opener, he is just 3 of 9 since. Freeman and Biagi must address Jeter’s reliability, whether through additional practice or adjustments to field goal strategy. Notre Dame hasn’t needed a clutch field goal since the A&M win, but they very well could in the playoffs. Hopefully, some more time off will help Jeter get back into shape because right now, Notre Dame would almost be forced to go for it in any remotely makeable fourth down attempt in the opponents’ territory.

Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are Notre Dame’s best RB duo since…

Running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price delivered another standout performance, combining for 210 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Love’s bruising runs and Price’s breakaway speed created a potent one-two punch that USC struggled to contain. Price’s highlight-reel 36-yard touchdown run in the third quarter exemplified the duo’s explosiveness.

This backfield tandem is the most dynamic pairing Notre Dame has seen in years, giving the Irish their best duo since perhaps Reggie Brooks and Jerome Bettis in the early 1990s. Their ability to control the game on the ground and complement Riley Leonard’s passing attack will be pivotal as Notre Dame faces more formidable playoff defenses. Love left the game with an injury but was seen on the sidelines trying to warm back up before ultimately being ruled out. Hopefully, that’s a sign of nothing serious, as Notre Dame needs Love healthy for the playoffs.

Looking Ahead

While Notre Dame’s win over USC showcased its offensive firepower and defensive playmaking, it also revealed weaknesses that could be exploited in the playoffs. To maximize its championship potential, the Fighting Irish must address its defensive lapses, limit turnovers, and solidify its kicking game.