Notre Dame has been busy in the transfer portal since dispatching Indiana in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. While the Irish prepare for the Sugar Bowl against Georgia, they have added three offensive transfers for 2025 including former Wisconsin Will Pauling. The former Badger receiver had a breakout campaign in 2023 before dropping off in 2024 with inconsistent quarterback play at Wisconsin following the injury to starter Tyler Van Dyke. Here’s a look at the highlights from his breakout 2023 campaign.

Some stats from Pauling’s big 2023 season at Wisconsin.