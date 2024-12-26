Notre Dame has been busy in the transfer portal since dispatching Indiana in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. While the Irish prepare for the Sugar Bowl against Georgia, they have added three offensive transfers for 2025 including former Wisconsin Will Pauling. The former Badger receiver had a breakout campaign in 2023 before dropping off in 2024 with inconsistent quarterback play at Wisconsin following the injury to starter Tyler Van Dyke. Here’s a look at the highlights from his breakout 2023 campaign.
Some stats from Pauling’s big 2023 season at Wisconsin.
- Started all 13 games as the Badgers’ slot receiver
- Led Wisconsin with 74 receptions, 837 yards, and 6 touchdowns
- Ranked 5th all-time in UW single-season receptions (74)
- Ranked 14th all-time in UW single-season receiving yards (837)
- Stands 3rd all-time for single-season receiving yards by a sophomore at UW
- Led the Big Ten and ranked 3rd nationally with 27 third-down catches
- Finished tied for the national lead with 22 third-down-converting catches
- His 27 third-down catches were the most by a Big Ten player since 2009
- Recorded a career-high 10 catches for 96 yards vs. Northwestern
- Hauled in a career-high 143 receiving yards on 8 catches in the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU
- Logged first career TD while notching 7 catches for 95 yards in a comeback win at Illinois