One of the first additions for Notre Dame in 2025 from the transfer portal was former Virginia wide receiver Malachi Fields. The Irish added a boundary receiver who is a perfect fit for Notre Dame’s offense who excels at contested catches – something the Irish have struggled with for years. Fields will likely step right into the starting lineup once he arrives on campus, given he possesses a skillset that simply did not exist on the 2025 Notre Dame roster before his addition. Here are some highlights from Fields’s 2024 season for Virginia. Fields had 4 catches for 81 yards against Notre Dame’s secondary.
Notes from Malachi Field’s 2024 season at Virginia.
- Voted as one of five team captains at season’s end
- Caught his fifth touchdown of the season against No. 13 SMU (11/23)
- Tallied four catches for 81 yards at No. 8 Notre Dame (11/16)
- Hauled in a 44-yard touchdown, his fourth of the season, at No. 10 Clemson (10/19)
- Registered nine catches for 129 yards vs. Louisville (10/12), marking his third 100-yard game of the season and career
- Scored the go-ahead touchdown in a 24–14 victory over Boston College (10/5)
- Completed a 29-yard pass to Kobe Pace vs. BC, the longest pass by a non-quarterback since 2012
- Caught two touchdown passes for the second time in his career in a 43–24 win at Coastal Carolina (9/21)
- Set a career high with 11 receptions and 148 yards at Wake Forest (9/7), his second straight 100-yard game
- Recorded his first career 100-yard receiving game against Richmond in the season opener (8/31)