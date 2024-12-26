One of the first additions for Notre Dame in 2025 from the transfer portal was former Virginia wide receiver Malachi Fields. The Irish added a boundary receiver who is a perfect fit for Notre Dame’s offense who excels at contested catches – something the Irish have struggled with for years. Fields will likely step right into the starting lineup once he arrives on campus, given he possesses a skillset that simply did not exist on the 2025 Notre Dame roster before his addition. Here are some highlights from Fields’s 2024 season for Virginia. Fields had 4 catches for 81 yards against Notre Dame’s secondary.

Notes from Malachi Field’s 2024 season at Virginia.