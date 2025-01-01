In light of the terrorist attack that rocked New Orleans in the early hours this morning, game and government officials have decided to postpone the kickoff for the Notre Dame – Georgia Sugar Bowl showdown by 24 hours with more details to come. New Orleans was tragically the scene of a terrorist attack that has claimed the lives of at least ten individuals already.

“It’s in the best interests of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours,” Sugar Bowl Jeff Hundley said. “For now, that’s the plan,” he added before saying more details will follow.

Government officials stated that they were operating under the belief that the individual responsible for the heinous act did not act alone, and multiple explosive devices were found in the French Quarter following the attack this morning. Aside from a college football game being meaningless in the grand scheme of things in light of a tragedy like this, logistically speaking, it sounds as though it would have been impossible to secure the Superdome and surrounding area in such a short timeframe given the details that have been released to the public thus far.

There were various reports on Twitter throughout the morning that both Notre Dame and Georgia were under shelter-in-place orders in their hotels. No reports have surfaced regarding when or if those orders have been repelled.

For now, we are all in wait-and-see mode regarding any further details surrounding the start time of this game, which is now tentatively 8:45 PM on Thursday, January 2.

UPDATE: The game has now been set to a 4:00 PM ET kickoff on Thursday.