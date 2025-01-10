Notre Dame Highlights: Irish Storm Back on Penn State, Punch Title Game Ticket!

**Notre Dame is heading to the national championship after a wild 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Orange Bowl. The game’s defining moment came with 33 seconds left, when Irish defensive back Christian Gray made a diving interception of a pass Penn State’s Drew Allar was trying to throw into the ground. Moments later, Mitch Jeter drilled a 41-yard field goal, launching the seventh-seeded Irish into a January 20 showdown in Atlanta for a shot at their 12th title (and first since 1988).

  • Riley Leonard (Notre Dame QB) overcame a second-quarter hit and delivered four second-half scoring drives.
  • Nick Singleton (Penn State RB) powered in three rushing TDs.
  • Head Coach Marcus Freeman can become the first Black coach to win a national championship at the highest level.
  • James Franklin (Penn State HC) remains 4-20 against Top 10 teams.
  • Drew Allar’s ill-advised pass sealed Penn State’s fate, sending the Irish on to the final.
