**Notre Dame is heading to the national championship after a wild 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Orange Bowl. The game’s defining moment came with 33 seconds left, when Irish defensive back Christian Gray made a diving interception of a pass Penn State’s Drew Allar was trying to throw into the ground. Moments later, Mitch Jeter drilled a 41-yard field goal, launching the seventh-seeded Irish into a January 20 showdown in Atlanta for a shot at their 12th title (and first since 1988).

Riley Leonard (Notre Dame QB) overcame a second-quarter hit and delivered four second-half scoring drives.

Nick Singleton (Penn State RB) powered in three rushing TDs.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman can become the first Black coach to win a national championship at the highest level.

James Franklin (Penn State HC) remains 4-20 against Top 10 teams.

Drew Allar’s ill-advised pass sealed Penn State’s fate, sending the Irish on to the final.