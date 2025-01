We’re less than 24 hours away from the Orange Bowl, with a trip to the National Championship game on the line. As they have done all season long, the folks at Fighting Irish Media have produced yet another banger of a hype video, even though, at this point, most fans don’t need any more hype. The Fighting Irish and Nittany Lions, two programs with a storied history, square off in a game that is currently essentially a pick ’em with the Irish as ever so slight favorites.