In addition to producing banger after banger of hype videos all year long, the folks at Fighting Irish Media have been producing some amazing post-game content. Their latest gives Notre Dame fans a closer look from the sidelines and in the locker room of Notre Dame’s dramatic win over Penn State last week that vaulted the Irish into the national championship.

Hear what Marcus Freeman told his team in the locker room at half-time to rally his squad and what he said after the win. Get an up-close look at what was going on on the sidelines during the game after all of the biggest plays – the Love touchdown, the Greathouse house call, Jeter’s heroic kick. It’s all there. Get ready for goosebumps.