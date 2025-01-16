Marcus Freeman’s Irish and Ryan Day’s Buckeyes will meet for the third consecutive season on Monday Night. After defeating the Hoosiers, Bulldogs, and Nittany Lions, Notre Dame will seek their first victory over the Buckeyes since 1936. Heavily favored Ohio State has wreaked havoc on the competition throughout the playoffs and have their sights set on their first title since 2014. Can the Fighting Irish secure their 12th national title and first since the 1980’s, we will find out in primetime on Monday Night!

Essential Game Info:

Game Time: Monday, January 20th at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN

Monday, January 20th at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Matchup History: Notre Dame is 2-6 all-time against the Buckeyes (Last Meeting 2023: Ohio State won 17 to 14)

Notre Dame is 2-6 all-time against the Buckeyes (Last Meeting 2023: Ohio State won 17 to 14) Odds: Ohio State -8.0

Game Details

Conference: Big Ten

Big Ten Head Coach: Ryan Day

Ryan Day 2024 Record: 13-2 (8-2)

13-2 (8-2) 2023 Record: 11-2 (8-1)

Ohio State Storylines:

Ohio State and Notre Dame meet for the 3rd consecutive year. These two programs do not have a lot of history, but last year was an instant classic (for OSU fans). There were countless opportunities for the Irish to put the game away, and ultimately the Buckeyes won on the last play of the game (when Notre Dame only had 10 players on the field).

Hypothetically, this would have the Irish extra motivated to rewrite history, but then again this is the national title game and both sides will be full of energy regardless.

How have the Buckeyes looked this season?In early October, Ryan Day’s group lost at Oregon 32 to 31, then beat Nebraska at home 21 to 17, won at Penn State 20 to 13, beat Indiana 38 to 15 (a common opponent), and lost to Michigan 13 to 10 at home.

In the postseason, the Buckeyes beat Tennessee 42 to 17, Oregon 41 to 21, and Texas 28 to 14 (a late pick-6, led to a two score swing).

Yes, the Ohio State Buckeyes have the most talented roster in the country, but they are not unbeatable. Last week, Texas was down 21 to 14 with the ball on Ohio State’s 1 yard line with 2 minutes and 30 seconds left. The possession ended on 4th down, when Quinn Ewers threw a 83 yard pick six to seal a 28 to 14 victory for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State vs Texas was not a blowout by any means. Let us not forget that this was the same Texas program who lost to the Georgia Bulldogs twice in 2024 (Irish beat UGA 23 to 10 in the Sugar Bowl).

The Ohio State Offense is led by quarterback Will Howard. This year, Howard is 292 for 402 (73%) this season with 3,779 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 12 sacks taken. On the ground, he has 89 attempts for 169 yards (2 yards per carry) with 7 rushing scores.

Ohio State’s rushing attack is led by Treveyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. This season, Henderson has 132 carries for 967 yards (7.3 yards per carry) with 10 rushing touchdowns, while Judkins has 183 carries for 960 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with 12 rushing scores.

Notre Dame Storylines:

Can the Irish overcome a multitude of injuries? Notre Dame has battled through adversity all season, and there is no reason to stop now. Teams across all sports who make it to the title game have gone through attrition and the players competing are never at 100%. Coach Freeman is a tremendous leader and knows that it is a part of the sport.

Leonard and Love must be spectacular. Speaking of players who are not 100%, Jeremiyah Love played with incredible heart against Penn State. He leaped over defenders in a brace, broke multiple tackles and was not denied a goal line touchdown.

The Irish quarterback and running back will need to lift this Irish Offense past Ohio State. In a game where every inch will matter, Riley Leonard’s rushing attack coupled with timely throws will be pivotal. Meanwhile, Jeremiyah Love is here to prove he will be the best running back on the field Monday Night.

The coordinator matchups will be fascinating to watch. In almost every matchup, the Irish Coaching Staff has the advantage. But in this game, I believe both sides are on an even playing field. On Notre Dame’s side, OC Mike Denbrock and DC Al Golden have done a fabulous job all season by developing players and overcoming injuries. But, they will face their toughest test against OC Chip Kelly (no idea why he is not a head coach somewhere) and DC Jim Knowles.

But what will be the difference for the Irish? I believe the “competitive advantage” will be at Head Coach. Marcus Freeman is one of the best motivators in the country. He will utilize last year’s loss, doubters, and even decades worth of frustration by the program to fuel the Fighting Irish.

Head-to-Head Matchups:

Notre Dame Offense vs. Ohio State Defense: The Fighting Irish Offense averages 194 yards per game passing and 211 yards rushing, while the Ohio State Defense allows 251 total yards per contest.

Mike Denbrock and the Irish Offense has faced three outstanding defenses leading up to the national title. Notre Dame found a way to score on Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State. This Buckeye team may be the best of them all, but I still count on the Irish putting up points.

Physicality will be the difference in this game, and if the Irish can replicate what Michigan did against Ohio State, then they will have a chance to win.

Advantage: Tie

Ohio State Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense: The Ohio State Offense averages 265 yards passing and 163 yards rushing per matchup, while the Fighting Irish Defense allows 298 total yards per game.

Will Howard is a good quarterback, but he undoubtedly has been aided by one of the best offenses ever assembled in college football. Teams have been able to slow down and even stop Ohio State this season and this will be the best defense that OC Chip Kelly has faced all season. Notre Dame has been successful against every offense they have seen all year, and must do it on the biggest stage Monday Night.

I have this matchup as a tie.

Advantage: Tie

Special Teams: Notre Dame’s Mitch Jeter is 13 for 20 this season with his longest conversion at 49 yards. However, most of the season he was not healthy. In the playoffs, Jeter is 6 for 7 (statisticians count the blocked kick against Indiana).

Conversely, Ohio State’s Jayden Fielding is 11 for 15 this season with his longest conversion at 46 yards.

Advantage: Tie

My Prediction:

I have picked Notre Dame to win every single game this season (14 for 15 in my picks), so why stop now? It is astonishing how many demons can be exercised in this one game. Marcus Freeman can rewrite the 10-player dilemma from last year, the Irish can finally beat Ohio State for the first time in almost 100 years, Notre Dame can win its 12th national title, and most importantly, add another banner for the first time since 1988.

Ohio State has the better roster on paper, that is no debate. They spent around $20 million on their team, and even took Chip Kelly away as the coach of a Big Ten school at UCLA. But, this Buckeyes team is not undefeated for a reason. Michigan was able to be more physical than them and exposed a weakness, which unfortunately awoke a sleeping giant throughout the playoffs.

Last year, Notre Dame blew several opportunities to defeat the Buckeyes, and the year before, the Irish had the lead on the road against them. While the injuries are significant for Notre Dame, I believe the Irish have enough to knock off Ohio State if they play a well-rounded game. The turnover battle will be the key to the game, as it almost cost the Irish in the Orange Bowl.

There is no other option for me, other than picking the Fighting Irish. After going to Columbus and watching Ohio State defeat the Irish, then traveling to South Bend to watch the Buckeyes somehow beat Notre Dame on the last play of the game, it feels like all of those losses have been leading to this culmination of finally winning a national championship over Ohio State.

I have the Fighting Irish winning by one point.

Prediction: Notre Dame 24, Ohio State 23