After a dominant first-round performance against the Indiana Hoosiers, Notre Dame and head coach Marcus Freeman will turn their attention to the SEC Champion, Georgia Bulldogs. These two programs have been a part of two “instant classics” the past decade, both won by the Bulldogs. The former “back-to-back” champs have certainly been vulnerable this season but proved themselves again in the SEC championship. This feels like the game where the Fighting Irish could finally “get over the hump” for the first time since the early 1990’s. It’s the #2 Georgia Bulldogs facing the #7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on New Year’s Day, nothing can compare!

Essential Game Info:

Game Time: Wednesday, January 1st at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN

Wednesday, January 1st at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Matchup History: Notre Dame is 0-3 all-time against the Georgia Bulldogs (Last Meeting 2019: Bulldogs won 23 to 17 in Athens)

Notre Dame is 0-3 all-time against the Georgia Bulldogs (Last Meeting 2019: Bulldogs won 23 to 17 in Athens) Fact of the Week: These schools first met in the 1981 Sugar Bowl (Georgia national championship season).

These schools first met in the 1981 Sugar Bowl (Georgia national championship season). Odds: Georgia -2.0

Game Details

Conference: SEC (Champions)

SEC (Champions) Head Coach: Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart 2024 Record: 11-2 (7-2)

11-2 (7-2) 2023 Record: 13-1 (8-1)

Georgia Storylines:

Despite the ups and downs this season, Georgia finished as the SEC champions. Kirby Smart’s team started the year off with an impressive 34 to 3 victory over the Clemson Tigers, then avoided an upset on the road with a 13 to 12 win at Kentucky.

Early in the year, the Bulldogs lost at Alabama 41 to 34, went on to win at Texas 30 to 15, got destroyed at Ole Miss 28 to 10, survived Georgia Tech at home 44 to 42 (8 OT’s), and in their most recent matchup, beat Texas 22 to 19 in overtime for the SEC championship. All of those games show how Kirby Smart’s team is talented enough to win the national title, but have been inconsistent all season.

Georgia’s Offense will be led by Gunner Stockton. Starting quarterback Carson Beck will be out for the remainder of the season, after suffering an injury in the SEC title game. Meanwhile, Stockton is 25 for 32 (78%), with 206 passing yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception, and 3 sacks taken this year.

On the ground, the Georgia quarterback has 11 carries for 10 yards and no rushing scores. The Bulldogs rushing attack is led by running backs Nate Frazier and Trevor Etienne. On the season, Frazier has 129 carries for 634 yards (5 yards per carry) with 8 rushing touchdowns, while Etienne has 111 attempts for 571 yards (5.1 yards per carry) with 9 rushing scores.

Notre Dame Storylines:

The Fighting Irish were impressive in their first round matchup. Notre Dame took a 27 to 3 lead with 4 minutes and 50 seconds left in the football game. After getting an onside kick and scoring some “garbage time” points, the final score was 27 to 17. Nevertheless, it was a dominating victory for Coach Freeman and company.

In a matchup that is currently seen as a coin flip, I fully believe that Georgia fans are not “super” confident heading to New Orleans.

Riley Leonard will be the “X factor” yet again. When the Notre Dame quarterback was asked to step up and have the best game of his Irish career last week, he delivered. Leonard went 23 for 32 with 201 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, and 1 interception through the air (ball was tipped at line of scrimmage).

On the ground, he had 11 carries for 30 yards and 1 rushing score. It was exactly what the Irish needed behind a great defensive performance.

Al Golden’s defense dominated the Hoosiers. Facing a quarterback who finished 9th in the Heisman voting and an Indiana Offense averaging 43.3 points per game, Notre Dame essentially held them to a field goal until a few “garbage minutes” late in the contest. I completely believe that Georgia has better players than Indiana, but how much more of an impact will they make on New Year’s Day?

Now, do people truly believe that Georgia is going to dominate the Irish with a backup quarterback, when the majority of the Bulldogs yardage this season came through the air? I am not saying Georgia cannot win this matchup (Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois, so that is not what I am arguing), but I do not think the Bulldogs are the better team.

Head-to-Head Matchups:

Notre Dame Offense vs. Georgia Defense: The Fighting Irish Offense averages 197 yards per game passing and 222 yards rushing, while the Georgia Defense allows 337 yards per contest.

The more physical team will win this matchup on New Year’s Day. Georgia’s Defense will undoubtedly try to stop the Irish rushing attack, but I have the feeling this game will resemble the 2014 Sugar Bowl with a Midwest rushing oriented team (Ohio State) and a southern juggernaut (Alabama).

Ezekiel Elliott sealed the game with an 85 yard touchdown run through the middle of the Crimson Tide Defense. The Buckeyes ended up with 281 yards on the ground (when Alabama knew it was coming, much like Georgia will be prepared for against the Irish). I have a suspicion that a long Jeremiyah Love run could be the difference in this matchup.

With that being said, I believe the Irish Offense will score just enough to secure the Sugar Bowl victory.

Advantage: Tie

Georgia Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense: The Georgia Offense averages 285 yards passing and 129 yards rushing per matchup, while the Fighting Irish Defense allows 295 total yards per game.

Al Golden’s defense enters this matchup without Benjamin Morrison, Rylie Mills, Jordan Botelho, and Boubacar Traore, but this group has picked up the slack all season. Notre Dame shutdown one of the best offenses in college football last week. But will be facing a more talented and “battle tested” Bulldogs group this week.

Georgia’s Offense has navigated a tough schedule all season, and their backup quarterback certainly will be playing with a chip on his shoulder.

However, Notre Dame has earned the advantage in this showdown.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Special Teams: Notre Dame’s Mitch Jeter is 8 for 15 this season with his longest conversion at 49 yards. The Irish kicker was 2 for 3 last week, with his only miss coming via Indiana blocked attempt.

Conversely, Georgia’s Peyton Woodring is 20 for 22 with his longest conversion coming at 55 yards.

The Fighting Irish have run numerous trick plays this season, including two during the first round matchup against Indiana.

Advantage: Georgia

My Prediction:

The Irish and the Bulldogs went down to the wire in their 2017 and 2019 meetings. Unfortunately, Notre Dame was at a disadvantage with Brian Kelly.

How have things changed since the last time the Irish faced an SEC school in the College Football Playoffs? For the 2020 Rose Bowl game, the Fighting Irish were almost three-touchdown underdogs. Now, this matchup is essentially a pick ’em.

I know Carson Beck is out for this game, but I would be picking the Fighting Irish regardless. I have watched a lot of the Georgia Football games this season, and they are not the “unbeatable” Georgia Football team that they were a few years ago.

Yes, they have more “5-star” recruits than the Fighting Irish, but Notre Dame has just as many “4-star” recruits and has caught up to the Bulldog’s talent level with developed players in the transfer portal (evening the playing field).

I have Notre Dame winning by 6 points and advancing to the Orange Bowl in Miami.

Prediction: Notre Dame 23, Georgia 17