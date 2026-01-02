Notre Dame Fighting Irish is turning to a proven defensive line developer to lead one of the most important position groups on the roster, as the Irish are set to hire Charlie Partridge as their next defensive line coach. Partridge replaces Al Washington, who we learned earlier today will take over coaching linebackers following Max Bullough’s departure.

Partridge arrives with a resume that checks every box Notre Dame prioritizes with their staff: elite college-level development, a track record of producing All-Americans and NFL players, recent NFL experience, and a strong recruiting reputation. At a time when Notre Dame must rebuild its defensive interior and reassert itself up front, Partridge represents a clear bet on proven trench production.

A Proven DL Resume, Headlined by Pitt

Partridge is best known for his work at Pitt, where he coached the defensive line from 2017 through 2023 and became widely regarded as one of the nation’s top DL developers. During that stretch, Pitt consistently fielded one of the most disruptive defensive fronts in the ACC, built around pressure, negative plays, and interior havoc.

The crown jewel of that run was Calijah Kancey, who developed into a unanimous All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick. Under Partridge’s watch, Pitt also produced multiple edge defenders who earned All-America honors and went on to the NFL, including Patrick Jones II, Rashad Weaver, and Jaylen Twyman. Several others from his DL room signed NFL contracts, reinforcing the reputation Pitt built as a destination for defensive line development.

What stood out most was not just the individual stars, but the consistency. Pitt’s defensive line under Partridge became a year-over-year engine for pass-rush production, routinely ranking among the national leaders in sacks and tackles for loss. His units were aggressive, technically sound, and built to attack rather than simply absorb blocks.

Interior Disruption Matters for Notre Dame

That emphasis on disruption is especially relevant for Notre Dame. The Irish enter the 2026 cycle facing major questions along the defensive interior, with roster turnover and limited proven depth at defensive tackle. Partridge’s track record shows a coach who understands how to develop interior linemen into difference-makers, not just space-eaters.

Kancey’s development is the clearest example – a player who went from productive college lineman to one of the most disruptive interior defenders in the country – and it aligns directly with what Notre Dame needs moving forward.

NFL Experience, College Roots

After his successful run at Pitt, Partridge spent time in the NFL as the defensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts the past two years. That experience adds another layer to his profile: exposure to pro-level technique, preparation, and evaluation standards.

Importantly for Notre Dame, Partridge is not an NFL coach trying college football for the first time. He is a college developer at his core, with decades of experience teaching fundamentals, building position rooms, and recruiting – now armed with recent NFL perspective that can benefit player development and draft preparation.

Recruiting Reputation and Staff Fit

Beyond production, Partridge carries a strong reputation on the recruiting trail. He has long been viewed as a relationship-builder with deep connections, particularly in Florida, and his name recognition as a defensive line coach has been a selling point for both high school recruits and transfers.

That combination – proven development plus recruiting credibility — makes him a natural fit for Notre Dame’s roster-building philosophy, which emphasizes development while selectively using the portal to fill gaps.

Notable Defensive Linemen Coached & Developed by Charlie Partridge

At Pitt (2017–2023):

Calijah Kancey — Unanimous All-American (2022), ACC Defensive Player of the Year, first-round NFL Draft pick; the clearest example of Partridge’s ability to develop interior disruptors

Patrick Jones II — Consensus All-American edge defender; NFL Draft pick

Rashad Weaver — Consensus All-American; NFL Draft pick

Jaylen Twyman — Second-team All-American; NFL Draft pick

Habakkuk Baldonado — Signed NFL contract after productive Pitt career

Deslin Alexandre — Signed NFL contract following development in Pitt’s DL room

Other notable DL developed earlier in his career:

J.J. Watt — Coached at Wisconsin during Watt’s All-American season

Trey Flowers — All-SEC performer at Arkansas

Chris Smith — All-SEC lineman at Arkansas

Trey Hendrickson — Developed at Florida Atlantic before becoming an NFL star

Why This Hire Matters

Notre Dame knocked this hire out of the park with a quick and quiet search. The Washington news did not break until this morning, and by the end of the day, we knew who his replacement as DL coach was. That’s a textbook example of a professional search. The hire itself is also about as good as Notre Dame fans could have hoped for. Partridge brings a history of turning college linemen into All-Americans and NFL players, a recent NFL stint that adds polish and perspective, and a recruiting résumé that can help Notre Dame compete for elite defensive linemen nationally.