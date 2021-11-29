Brian Kelly Reportedly Abandoning Notre Dame for LSU

There are shocking news stories in sports, and then there are stories that hit you like a Mack truck out of nowhere. Tonight qualifies as the latter. According to several reports, Brian Kelly will reportedly be named the head coach at LSU as earlier as tomorrow, leaving Notre Dame in the middle of the night with the Irish on the verge of a potential playoff bid in just a few days.

Wow. To say I never saw this coming was an understatement. This is an uppercut to the jaw I never saw coming. Brian Kelly, fresh off completing an 11-1 season with the Irish likely ranked 5th or at worst 6fh in the College Football Playoff rankings tomorrow, walking away for LSU? Not even an NFL job?

When Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC on Sunday, it was big news because moves like this don’t happen. In Riley’s case, at least his team was eliminated from Playoff contention. If true, Brian Kelly is walking away from his team with them still very much alive with a chance for a national title. Money obviously talks, but I can’t imagine there are many instances of coaches who have walked away from their teams when they still have an opportunity to win a title that same season.

Making this all the more surprising is just last week, Kelly was asked whether not he could ever see himself leaving Notre Dame for another job, and he jokingly said no unless someone paid him $250 million because he’d need to run that by his wife.

Days after Notre Dame was embarrassed in the 2013 BCS Championship game at the hands of Alabama, Kelly flirted with an NFL job with the Philadelphia Eagles. After a couple of days of letting Notre Dame twist in the wind, Kelly decided on staying at Notre Dame. This time around, the flirtation was more serious, and it looks like Notre Dame will be in the market for a new coach.

There will be a lot of introspection on Brian Kelly and his time at Notre Dame over the following weeks and months, but it’s safe to say that he will ultimately be seen as a villain and public enemy number one to many Notre Dame fans. It’s also safe to say that he won’t be welcomed back to campus any time soon – or ever.

Where Notre Dame goes from here is unknown. Every good AD always has a list of potential successors, but you have to think that Jack Swarbrick did not expect to be in this position. He and Brian Kelly were attached at the hip, it seemed. Appearance can be deceiving, I suppose.

The apparent short-term fix is to name Marcus Freeman interim head coach and then regroup before the recruiting class falls apart. Commits who were set to enroll at Notre Dame next month have been tweeting their shock and disappointment all night long but have also been tweeting their support for Freeman. There is the whole matter of Notre Dame still hoping to make the playoffs. How Kelly’s departure impacts the Playoff Committee’s rankings will be interesting to see.

Regardless of the Playoffs or not, Notre Dame needs a coach for whatever bowl game the Irish land in. This season has been far too good for it to fall apart now.