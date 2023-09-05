Frank and Greg are back in action this week breaking down the Tennessee State victory, looking ahead to NC State, and looking at things big picture after two easy wins.

Should we be concerned about wide receiver separation and a lack of sacks?

What even is targeting?

Food talk and some attempted cheesesteak slander

Thoughts on Steve Angeli’s first real stint

Are there any concerns with the rush defense?

How much can we take from beating up on two inferior opponents?

Thoughts on Marcus Freeman’s progression and aggressiveness in year 2

All the Brian Kelly LOLs for getting blown out

Much more…