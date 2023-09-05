Frank and Greg are back in action this week breaking down the Tennessee State victory, looking ahead to NC State, and looking at things big picture after two easy wins.
- Should we be concerned about wide receiver separation and a lack of sacks?
- What even is targeting?
- Food talk and some attempted cheesesteak slander
- Thoughts on Steve Angeli’s first real stint
- Are there any concerns with the rush defense?
- How much can we take from beating up on two inferior opponents?
- Thoughts on Marcus Freeman’s progression and aggressiveness in year 2
- All the Brian Kelly LOLs for getting blown out
- Much more…