Podcast: Bayou Brian Keeps Talking, Notre Dame’s No Margin for Error QB Recruiting, and Calling Out the Hamilton Draft Slander

Back-to-back weeks for us here at Single High as we continue to get closer and closer to the 2022 Blue & Gold game. This week our old pal Bayou Brian gave us more material, but so did Notre Dame’s recruiting at the ever-critical QB position.
- The Kyle Hamilton draft slander continues and Greg has had enough
- Why does BK keep talking about Notre Dame and why is he so awkward now?
- Breaking down Notre Dame’s all-in approach with Dante Moore and thoughts on how it plays out
- Positions we think take big steps forward in 2022
- Plenty of Q&A
One Comment
Why does BK keep talking about Notre Dame and why is he so awkward now?
Why do you keep talking about BK and why do you have such a complex?