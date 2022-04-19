Podcast: Bayou Brian Keeps Talking, Notre Dame’s No Margin for Error QB Recruiting, and Calling Out the Hamilton Draft Slander

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter April 19, 2022
1

Back-to-back weeks for us here at Single High as we continue to get closer and closer to the 2022 Blue & Gold game. This week our old pal Bayou Brian gave us more material, but so did Notre Dame’s recruiting at the ever-critical QB position. 

Apologies for not posting this to the site sooner. We released this pod on Friday and it’s been live on our podcast feeds since then, but I realized it never made its way to the main site until today.

  • The Kyle Hamilton draft slander continues and Greg has had enough
  • Why does BK keep talking about Notre Dame and why is he so awkward now?
  • Breaking down Notre Dame’s all-in approach with Dante Moore and thoughts on how it plays out
  • Positions we think take big steps forward in 2022
  • Plenty of Q&A

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Tremendous Cream / Other Half51TIPA10.0% (4.5)
Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant50TIPA10.4% (4.5)
50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds49DIPA9.0% (4.25)
F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery48TIPA9.7% (4.5)
Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk47DIPA7.8% (4.25)
Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer46Hazy IPA5.9% (4.0)
Poltergeist / Tox Brewery45TIPA10% (4.25)
All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery44TIPA10.5% (4.5)
Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery43IPA - Imperial9.5% (4.25)
Locals / 4 City42IPA7.0% (4.0)
Grom's Head / 3 Floyds41IPA7.5% (4.25)
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

One Comment

  1. Why does BK keep talking about Notre Dame and why is he so awkward now?
    Why do you keep talking about BK and why do you have such a complex?

    Reply

