For the second week in a row, I joined Drew Brennan of the Exit 77 podcast to talk about Notre Dame football. Obviously, our joint podcast effort was such a success that it led to an Irish victory in the Sugar Bowl so we decided to run it back ahead of Notre Dame’s Orange Bowl showdown with Penn State.

We looked back at the turning points of the game

Spoke about the impact that Notre Dame’s portal additions had on the outcome of the game

Discussed what Notre Dame might do if Jeremiyah Love is not 100%

Broke down what Notre Dame should do if Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter isn’t available or at 100%

Made some predictions for the Orange Bowl

Generally just had a good time chopping it up on Notre Dame football