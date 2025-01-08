For the second week in a row, I joined Drew Brennan of the Exit 77 podcast to talk about Notre Dame football. Obviously, our joint podcast effort was such a success that it led to an Irish victory in the Sugar Bowl so we decided to run it back ahead of Notre Dame’s Orange Bowl showdown with Penn State.
- We looked back at the turning points of the game
- Spoke about the impact that Notre Dame’s portal additions had on the outcome of the game
- Discussed what Notre Dame might do if Jeremiyah Love is not 100%
- Broke down what Notre Dame should do if Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter isn’t available or at 100%
- Made some predictions for the Orange Bowl
- Generally just had a good time chopping it up on Notre Dame football