Podcast: Breaking Down Sugar Bowl Win, Previewing Orange Bowl with Exit77

Frank Vitovitch January 8, 2025
For the second week in a row, I joined Drew Brennan of the Exit 77 podcast to talk about Notre Dame football. Obviously, our joint podcast effort was such a success that it led to an Irish victory in the Sugar Bowl so we decided to run it back ahead of Notre Dame’s Orange Bowl showdown with Penn State.

  • We looked back at the turning points of the game
  • Spoke about the impact that Notre Dame’s portal additions had on the outcome of the game
  • Discussed what Notre Dame might do if Jeremiyah Love is not 100%
  • Broke down what Notre Dame should do if Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter isn’t available or at 100%
  • Made some predictions for the Orange Bowl
  • Generally just had a good time chopping it up on Notre Dame football
