Notre Dame QB Commit Tyler Buchner Now a Composite 5-Star

When 247Sports released their newest player rankings on Wednesday, they did not bump Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner to a 5-star prospect yet; but the new rankings did result in Buchner being bumped up to a 5-star prospect in their composite rankings. If those rankings were to hold true, Buchner would be the first 5-star QB of the Brian Kelly era since Gunner Kiel.

Buchner tore it up as a junior in 2019 with 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns while completing 66.4% of his passes (267 of 402). He also only threw six interceptions on those 402 attempts—impressive numbers on their own. Now add in his 1,610 yards and 28 touchdowns rushing, and his junior year was absolutely absurd. For that reason, it’s surprising that 247Sports hasn’t moved Buchner into 5-star status in their own rankings, but at least he has gained his 5th star in the composite rankings.

Buchner is the 3rd ranked dual-threat quarterback and 6th ranked quarterback overall in 247’s own rankings but is only the 49th overall rated prospect in their new rankings. His new composite ranking though, is 30th overall, which made him the last 5-star rated prospect in their rankings.

Buchner has been steadily improving in their composite rankings over the last eight months. In August, Buchner was 62nd overall in their composite rankings. Since then, he improved to 57th, then 50th, then 47th, and then 33rd in February.

Assuming Buchner’s senior season isn’t impacted by the coronavirus this fall, he should only continue to rise in the rankings. He started his junior year ranked lower because he was coming off an ACL injury during his sophomore season. Since then, he has been on the rise and enters his senior season with a ton of momentum.

Buchner gaining his 5th star wasn’t the only good recruiting news Notre Dame got on Wednesday either. The Irish picked up their 8th commitment for the class of 2021 when OL Pat Coogan selected Notre Dame over Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

Notre Dame needed some good recruiting news after the momentum they had built up for the class of 2021 took a hit with a couple of commitments and misses on top prospects such as Landon Tengwall.

Hopefully, both Buchner and Notre Dame can continue the momentum they have right now. Brian Kelly and Notre Dame have been missing a quarterback like Buchner for years and haven’t landed a top-5 class since 2013. There is still a chance for both of those things to happen this year.