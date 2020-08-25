Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher Gets 5th Star

Notre Dame added a 5-star recruit to their class of 2021 on Monday without gaining a single new commitment. Rivals updated their recruiting rankings moving Blake Fisher, the mayor of Notre Dame recruiting, all the way up to #19 overall. The move gave Fisher a 5th star.
Fisher’s bump in the Rivals rankings might not be enough to move him to a 5-star composite in the 247 Rankings on its own – Fisher was previously #22 overall so he only jumped 3 spots – but the move is significant nonetheless given it gives the Irish a 5-star player from at least one service as of today.
Fisher is the highest rated offensive lineman to commit to Notre Dame since Tommy Kraemer in 2016 who was #40 overall on Rivals and #26 overall in the 247Sports Composite Rankings thanks to his #8 overall designation from 247’s own rankings.
There is a good chance that Fisher ultimately gets bumped up in the 247 Rankings as well as his season progresses which could give the Irish a 5-star composite commit for 2021. Tyler Buchner has briefly been a 5-star composite ranked player, but his performance at The Opening in the spring moved him down in the rankings resulting in a loss of that 5th star.
Rivals will be releasing their new full top 250 later today. Heading into the release, Lorenzo Styles is the next highest ranked Irish commit at #39 followed by Tyler Buchner at #46, Rocco Spindler at #56, and Gabriel Rubio at #99.
There are a number of Notre Dame commits who could see their rankings bumped up with the Rivals update today. Cornerback Philip Riley, offensive lineman Pat Coogan, and tight end Cane Berrong are a few to watch for in particular.
One Comment
Kelly talked about the importance of putting multiple explosive speed playmakers on the field together in order to beat the Clemsons Ohio States, Alanamas lsu of the world. He said we have to put a michael Floyd and a will Fuller on the field together with a cj prosise dexter William’s josh Adams in the backfield at the same time.Charlie Weis is nowhere as good as Lelly as a head coach but his offensive skill recruiting and quarterback recruiting and development was much better than Kelly. Kelly has never recruited a quarterback as good as Clausen, plus look how Charlie developed Brady Quinn and Clausen. Plus look at the skilled talent Charlie brought in every year. Golden Tate Michael Floyd Tyler Eifert Kyle Rudolph Armondo Allen Darius Walker, Theo Riddick. Charlie didnt win because his defensive recruiting was terrible and he hired bad assistants.