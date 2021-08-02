12 Notre Dame Football Commits in Initial On3 Top 300

In case you haven’t heard, there is a new recruiting network/mega site on the block. On3 recently launched with the hopes of competing against 247Sports and Rivals. They have already released their top 300 recruiting rankings for the classes of 2021, 2022, and 2023 and Notre Dame’s 17 commitments for 2022 are well represented in the rankings.

Here’s where all 12 currently find themselves in their rankings.

#31 – Joey Tanona – IOL

#48 Jaylen Sneed – LB

#108 – Joshua Burham – LB

#109 – Tyson Ford – Edge

#116 – Devin Moore – S

#150 – Holden Staes – TE

#156 – Aiden Gobaira – Edge

#170 – Ashton Craig – IOL

#196 – Jaden Mickey – CB

#214 – Eli Raridon – TE

#275 – Benjamin Morrison – CB

#284 – Nolan Ziegler – LB

Let’s start with the positive. Joey Tanona’s ranking is much higher than we see anywhere else. He is currently #169 in the 247 Composite rankings. It’s encouraging to see him rated so highly here considering he’s an interior OL and they tend to not be ranked as highly as tackles. Ashton Craig, who recently got a 4th star on 247 is a lot higher here than elsewhere too. He is #489 overall in the 247 Composite.

Devin Moore is also a lot higher here than we see him ranked other places. Rivals has him as a 4-star, but his composite ranking is just #378 overall in the 247 Composite.

Tight end Eli Raridon is #438 in the Composite rankings, but #214 overall at On3. Fellow TE Holden Staes is 123 spots higher with On3 as well.

The one Notre Dame player ranked highly in the Composite that is not here is Niuafe “Junior” Tuihalamaka. He is #111 overall in the Composite, but not currently in On3’s Top 300 at all. That’s not entirely surprising since Junior is a bit of a throwback in that he is a pure MIKE linebacker which has some services mixed in their evaluations.

Ty Chan isn’t in the top 300 here despite being #206 overall on 247. Quarterback Steve Angelli isn’t in the On3 rankings either. Jadarian Price is #230 overall in 247Sports but not in On3’s rankings at this time.

On3 won’t release their full database until the fall, but they are already off to a pretty good start with their own rankings. It will be interesting to see if they can seriously challenge 247 and Rivals. It seemed like Sports Illustrated was going to attempt that with their team sites, but to date they feel more like a collection of individual blogs rather than a network like 247 and Rivals.

Most of Notre Dame’s remaining prospects are among the 300 in On3’s first set of rankings as well.

#13 – Anthony Lucas – DT

#38 – Zach Rice – OT

#44 – Cyrus Moss – DE

#59 – Xavier Nwankpa – S

#90 – Hero Kanu – DT

#95 – DJ Wesolak – Edge

#110 – Amil Wagner – OT

#126 – Billy Scharuth – IOL

#154 – Tobias Merriweather – WR

#216 – Major Everhart – RB

#237 – Andre Greene Jr – WR

The lone omission here is C.J. Williams who is in the top-100 elsewhere and in the composite rankings. Williams announces his college decision on Sunday with Notre Dame considered the odds on favorite.